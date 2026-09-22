Police constable accused of raping girl remains in custody

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A police constable accused of raping a minor will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court next week for a formal bail application

The formal bail application of a 32-year-old Gqeberha police constable, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, has been postponed to September 29.

The officer, who cannot be identified until he formally pleads to the rape charge, was arrested on September 19 and made his first court appearance on Monday.

He was set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court again on Tuesday, but the matter was postponed to next week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the officer remained in custody.

The man is accused of raping the teenage girl in Mjiba Street in Greenfields.

“The investigation is continuing,” Mawisa said.

She said the SA Police Service management had reiterated that police officers were expected to uphold the law, protect members of the community, and conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism.

“Any member who is suspected of committing a criminal offence will be subjected to the same criminal justice processes as any other person as no-one is above the law,” Mawisa said.

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