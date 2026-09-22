Review: Young stars shine in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ musical

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Finn Osborne (striped top), who played Greg Heffley, led the cast in 'Diary of a Wimpy Kind: The Musical'

There was something particularly enjoyable about watching children discover the magic of live theatre, but Grey Junior School’s production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical went a step further, giving the young performers a chance to showcase an energetic and thoroughly entertaining 60-minute production.

Taking on a series as well-known and well-loved as Diary of a Wimpy Kid was no small exercise, especially when the entire story had to unfold within an hour.

The young performers embraced the challenge, delivering a fun and lively interpretation that stayed true to the humour and heart of the original books.

At the centre of it all was Finn Osborne, who played Greg Heffley.

From the opening moments to the final curtain, Finn commanded the stage with an impressive combination of acting, singing and stage presence.

His performance never felt like a child simply reciting lines for a school production. He appeared completely at ease on stage and brought Greg’s personality, awkwardness and humour to life.

His counterpart was Tink Strydom as Rowley, Greg’s best friend, who was equally impressive.

The chemistry between Strydom and Osborne was one of the production’s highlights, with the two capturing the familiar friendship at the heart of Greg’s story.

Gabriel Delgado brought plenty of personality to the role of Rodrick, while Yolani Balfour as Patty added to an ensemble that consistently gave the production energy.

Female roles were played by girls from other schools in the Bay.

Joining his brother Finn on stage, the youngest Osborne, Ezra, brought plenty of charm to the production as Manny, proving that age was no barrier to making his presence felt.

What stood out most, however, was that the show never felt as though it depended on just one or two performers.

Every child on stage appeared committed to their role, whether they were delivering a major musical number or contributing to one of the production’s many smaller moments.

One particularly clever recurring gag came during the school announcements.

Rather than simply reproducing the familiar intercom notices, Aidan Gallagher appeared on stage to deliver them in an exaggerated Donald Trump impersonation.

It became an amusing little surprise each time the announcements returned, giving the audience something to giggle at throughout the show.

Credit must also go to the production team, particularly Matthew Osborne, whose vision helped bring the production together.

There was an amusing family connection in the casting, too — the boys who played Greg and Manny were both Matthew’s sons.

If theatrical talent was hereditary, the Osborne family may have quite a few more productions in their future.

Ultimately, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical was 60 minutes of youthful energy, humour and talent.

More importantly, it showed just how much potential these young performers have.

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