Service delivery gaps hinder Knysna early learning centres

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Access to basic municipal services such as water, electricity and proper roads has emerged as an important issue affecting early childhood development (ECD) facilities in Knysna.

The issue was raised during a recent municipal ECD planning day held at Knysna Hollow Country Estate.

The event was hosted by the Knysna Education Trust (KET) in partnership with the Knysna municipality and funded by the DG Murray Trust.

The planning day brought together municipal officials, provincial government representatives, ECD practitioners and civil society organisations to discuss a more co-ordinated approach to early learning in the municipality.

About 89 early learning facilities were represented.

Sinethemba Mdayi, an ECD principal at Gugulethu Educare, which was founded in 2010, highlighted that service delivery should be viewed as more than simply providing infrastructure.

She said reliable access to water, electricity and roads could help create safer, more comfortable and dignified environments for young children, while also helping ECD centres meet the requirements needed for recognition and support from provincial authorities and the department of social development.

“ECDs located in informal settlements lack basic services, which makes it harder for them to tick the boxes and get registered,” Mdayi said.

“There are many things that a facility needs to have to be approved.

“However, as we know, some of the establishments were opened after a community member saw that parents who are residing in informal settlements struggled to transport children to ECDs that are far from where they stay.”

Christo Titus, deputy director for ECD at the Western Cape education department, presented the provincial picture.

Titus outlined the shift to the EKS registration system, which has reduced the registration turnaround time from six months to as little as one day.

He also detailed the bronze, silver and gold framework, which is now being used to support compliance rather than relying on punitive enforcement.

As facilitator of the planning day, Titus cited statistics on school readiness and reminded stakeholders that ensuring every child has an equal opportunity to be school-ready is a shared responsibility involving government, nonprofit organisations and corporates.

“Subsidies have risen from R17 to R24 per child per day for centre-based care, with a further R5bn earmarked provincially for subsidisation in the year ahead,” Titus said.

“Notably, centres can only access this subsidy if they are registered on silver level, which requires health reports, floor plans and health and safety compliance documents.”

The day also explored the real-world impact of these systems through the experiences of local ECD principals.

The journeys of two Knysna centres, which took 11 and 15 years, respectively, to move from informal, unregistered operations to registered and subsidised status, highlighted how long it can take centres to compile the documentation required.

The experiences also highlighted the financial constraints and lack of confidence in navigating official processes that can make registration difficult for ECD facilities in Knysna.

Johnny Douglas, director of community services at the Knysna municipality, noted the challenges raised by stakeholders and the recommendations made during the planning day.

He said the commitments would need to be taken through council via the municipality’s formal policy review process, including a Section 80 committee workshop with stakeholders, before any changes could be adopted.

Stakeholders agreed that Knysna’s 2011 ECD policy should be revised.

They recommended that the policy move away from being a purely regulatory document focused on land-use restrictions and instead actively enable early learning, in line with the national integrated ECD policy and precedents set by municipalities such as Cape Town and Saldanha Bay.

They also recommended the establishment of a quarterly Knysna ECD forum, bringing together the municipality, KET, provincial departments and sector partners as a standing structure for co-ordination and accountability.

The DG Murray Trust has committed to funding the development of an ECD dashboard.

The dashboard will be co-designed as a shared, public-facing platform, bringing together registration, compliance and outcomes data from every partner.

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