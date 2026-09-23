Bay go-getters rewarded at entrepreneurship awards

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At the Entrepreneurship Programme winners event at Tavcor on Wednesday are, from left, Bulelani Veto (socio-economic development and transformation specialist at Airports Company SA), Christopher Tom from Christopher Tom Studio (2nd place), Renee Viljoen from RV Laundry (1st place), Lunathi Fudu from Graceful Earth (3rd place), and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen

Passion, hard work, innovation and business were on the agenda in Gqeberha on Wednesday at an event celebrating the winners of a major entrepreneurship programme.

The top three winners of the programme, aimed at empowering micro, small and medium enterprises, took away a combined R80,000.

The event at Tavcor, one of the stakeholders in the second edition of The Entrepreneur Programme in the Bay, began with the announcement of the names of the 20 entrepreneurs who had made the long list.

And then, as excitement grew, the list was cut to the top three.

Renee Viljoen, owner of northern areas-based RV Laundry Services, was announced as the winner and presented with a cheque for R50,000.

She said she could not have asked for more.

“I’m elated and relieved.

“We were all set to go national but we have been struggling with two washing machines that have been breaking down constantly.

“We’ve been proactive about immediately repairing them but they were holding us back, and I was stressing.

“So with this money, the first thing I’m going to do is replace those two machines.

“Thank you, Jesus. The Lord has a way of meeting you at your exact point of need.”

Viljoen, 56, said RV’s strength was its mixed customer base.

“We serve ordinary residents, frail care homes, the hospitality industry and manufacturers, in particular automotive companies.”

She said she started her business eight years ago.

“It was humble beginnings.

“There was an abandoned house where we lived in Parkside, and we were able to start there.

“We had four washing machines and three tumble dryers.

“I can remember one day it was raining and one of our tumble dryers conked in.

“We had to make do with the remaining two and worked many extra hours that day, but we got things done.”

Fashion designer Mahlubandile Christopher Tom placed second and won R20,000.

Tom, 32, said his work, through his New Brighton studio Christopher Tom, “merges traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, focusing on heritage storytelling, sustainability and modern luxury”.

“I am passionate about textile innovation, collection development and contributing to global fashion environments where design excellence, culture and responsible production meet.”

He said having moved to Johannesburg from the Gqeberha township of New Brighton, where he grew up, he had returned there to reconnect with his daughter and was glad he had done so.

“The news I have received today is amazing, surreal.”

Lunathi Fudu, 36, owner of Graceful Earth, based in Rowallan Park, took third place and won R10,000.

She said her company, which she launched in 2025 but which is already selling products in four provinces besides the Eastern Cape, focused on organic hair and skin care, and wellness.

“It started when my dad had cancer and we wanted to give him the best and most natural food to help him as much as possible.

“Some of the food like kale was not easily accessible so we started growing our own.

“Then we didn’t want to waste the surplus that we couldn’t eat, so we decided to use it to make beauty and health products.”

She said she had then established the company which would market these products — and had named it after her mother, Grace, because of her support and her knowledge of organic remedies.

“I can’t wait to tell her the news of what has happened here today.”

The Entrepreneur Programme was launched 16 years ago by iLembe Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Airports Company South Africa.

In 2025, the programme expanded to Nelson Mandela Bay by linking with the Gqeberha-based business chamber, Nelson Mandela University and The Herald and Kingfisher FM as business partners.

Senior marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said at the Tavcor event that The Herald had been privileged to be part of the journey of the entrepreneurs who had participated in the programme.

“Your vision and hard work, your stories have inspired us.

“You are achieving something great.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said while the city was facing numerous challenges, not least of which were related to service delivery, the chamber and other stakeholders were working with the metro to overcome these.

She said business, spearheaded by entrepreneurs, would be perfectly placed to lift the city to new heights if the Bay could overcome the problems.

“May your businesses grow from strength to strength,” she said.

“This is the Bay of opportunity.

“But we all need to make sure we vote in the local government elections come November.”

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