Knysna lowers water restrictions but faces estuary pollution crisis

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After months of concern over Knysna’s water security, the municipality has maintained water levels and moved the town away from an immediate crisis

After months of concern over Knysna’s water security, the municipality has maintained water levels and moved the town away from the immediate threat of a Day Zero water crisis, which had raised serious concerns among residents, businesses and the tourism industry.

However, as the municipality appears to have made progress in securing the town’s water supply, Knysna now faces another water-related challenge that threatens the health of its waterways and the Knysna estuary, a key environmental and tourism asset for the town.

The municipality announced that Greater Knysna’s water restriction level has been lowered from level 4 to level 2, following improvements to the municipal water reticulation system and increased river flows.

It said the Akkerkloof storage dam, which serves as the key indicator for determining water restriction levels, had risen steadily in recent weeks.

However, water-quality results released in September showed an increase in E. coli levels, raising renewed concerns about pollution entering the estuary and surrounding waterways.

The results were released after the DA pushed the municipality to publish the latest water-quality data.

DA mayoral candidate councillor Levael Davis told the public that the latest municipal estuary water-quality report for September 2026 had been released following what he described as relentless DA pressure.

“Our estuary is in crisis,” Davis said. “This is not just an environmental issue, but a potential public health and economic emergency.

“We all recognise that when the estuary is sick, Knysna suffers.”

According to national guidelines, recreational water may not exceed 500 E. coli/100ml. However, the latest results show increased levels at several recreational sites.

Compared with September 2025, six of the eight recreational points have deteriorated, including:

Costa Sarda: 26,900/100ml, up from 170/100ml in September 2025;

Green Hole, where many children swim, recorded 1,010/100ml, up from 40/100ml;

Salt River remains nearly 20 times the safe recreational limit at 9,500/100ml;

Crabs Creek increased to 135/100ml from 4/100ml;

The Heads increased to 70/100ml from 29/100ml;

Belvidere increased to 16/100ml from 8/100ml.

According to Davis, the impact of the worsening situation extends across the town, affecting residents, fishermen, tour operators, restaurant owners, hoteliers, workers and families whose livelihoods and health depend on the estuary.

Speaking on behalf of local businesses, Knysna Business Chamber chair Beverley Pothier said she had also been keeping track of E. coli levels in the estuary and conducting her own samples for testing with a local laboratory.

Pothier said while the estuary results were concerning, it was important to recognise that the Knysna tourism industry did not rely solely on the estuary, as there were many other attractions that drew tourists to the town.

“The approaching holiday season makes accurate communication particularly important,” Pothier said.

She said unqualified statements suggesting that the entire estuary was unsafe could unnecessarily damage tourism businesses and employment.

Pothier said public confidence must be earned through transparent monitoring and decisive action at affected locations.

“Our position is therefore both concerned and constructive — address the identified hotspots urgently, improve the infrastructure and pollution pathways contributing to the problem, continue publishing clear location-specific results, and mobilise public and private support for credible solutions,” she said.

At the culverts, the situation remains severe, with none being compliant.

Bongani culvert recorded 46,000/100ml, up from 7,200/100ml in September 2025; Queen Street recorded 10,000/100ml; Long Street 4,100/100ml; KADA 2,100/100ml; Train Station 1,430/100ml; and Bigai 690/100ml.

The total count across all sites has more than doubled, rising from 49,227 in the last report on July 27 2026 to 101,987 in September.

Mpumelelo Nzuzo, acting director of infrastructure services, said the Knysna municipality would audit sewage pump stations within 30 days and publish the outcomes.

The municipality would also implement a pump station rehabilitation programme.

“We will also establish a 24/7 pump monitoring and rapid response capability using SCADA technology, enabling the municipality to detect pump failures remotely before they cause overflows,” he said.

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