Love Sport Africa partners with students for safety campaign

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Second-year public relations students from Nelson Mandela University host the Judo for Her Safety campaign to equip young women with practical self-defence skills

In response to the national crisis of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), second-year public relations students from Nelson Mandela University hosted the Judo for Her Safety campaign to equip young women with practical self-defence skills.

The initiative was inspired by the need to move beyond conversations about GBVF towards practical action by equipping women and communities with skills that can strengthen their ability to respond to the issue.

The campaign partnered with Love Sport Africa, an NGO that uses sport, education, leadership and mentorship to empower youth and under-resourced communities.

The collaboration brought together the students’ community engagement efforts and the organisation’s focus on sport and gender empowerment.

Love Sport Africa’s rugby players, known as the “Jaguars”, travelled from different townships across Gqeberha to participate in the campaign.

Reflecting on the initiative, Love Sport Africa founder Athi Mayinje said the event came at a significant time for women affected by the ongoing reality of GBV in the country.

“Those who attended really wanted to learn ways and techniques in which they could protect themselves.

“They were taught techniques and were able to practise and execute them within the workshop, which showed the attentiveness of the audience,” he said.

He said while the long-term impact of the workshop might not be immediately visible, the initiative gave young women an opportunity to build confidence in their ability to respond in moments of distress.

Despite rainy weather, the campaign attracted dozens of people from different backgrounds, including NMU students and staff, as well as pupils from schools across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Their attendance reflected the wider concern around GBVF and the demand for spaces where communities can engage with the issue in ways that go beyond discussion.

The programme featured a discussion on GBVF, live judo demonstrations, practical self-defence sessions and interactive activities.

By combining conversation with physical participation, the campaign gave attendees an opportunity to engage with the issue through both discussion and practical experience.

“We grieve women we have never met because somewhere inside us we recognise how easily it could have been one of us,” said Sange Mgqaliso, programme director and member of the campaign team.

The Judo for Her Safety campaign was one of several community engagement initiatives undertaken by NMU’s public relations students.

Another student team conducted a five-day wellness and awareness campaign in partnership with the Maranatha Child and Youth Centre, culminating in the handover of donated clothing and shoes collected during the campaign.

While the initiatives addressed different community needs, both demonstrated how students can use PR to build partnerships, mobilise communities and translate their academic work into practical engagement.

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