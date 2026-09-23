Officials told to deny Nqwazi access to municipal buildings

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has barred suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi from City Hall and its systems, insisting she remains suspended despite a ruling that found its long-delayed disciplinary tribunal had no jurisdiction to continue.

In a confidential letter to acting executive directors on Monday, acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo instructed officials to deny Nqwazi access to all municipal buildings, offices, depots and facilities — even as a visitor — without his prior written approval.

The letter orders that she be cut off from municipal email, networks and systems including those pertaining to finances, human resources, supply chain and records.

Officials were also told not to act on any instruction, approval or communication purporting to come from her as city manager.

Nqwazi declined to comment on Wednesday.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality would respond as soon as possible.

However, no response was received by the time of publication.

Nqwazi was first suspended in October 2023 over allegations of financial and governance misconduct but returned to work three months later after the disciplinary hearing had not begun within the prescribed period.

Council suspended her again in February 2024 on the same allegations but the hearing repeatedly stalled amid procedural disputes and postponements.

More than two years later, disciplinary chair Prof Adriaan van der Walt found the process had not been lawfully constituted, bringing the hearing to a halt before the merits of the allegations were decided.

His ruling found council had not made a required determination on the seriousness of the alleged misconduct and had not properly authorised the appointments of the chair and evidence leader.

But Ngoqo said the ruling dealt only with the constitution of the hearing, not the merits of the allegations against Nqwazi, and did not set aside her February 2024 suspension or reinstate her.

“The ruling makes no finding on the merits of the allegations of misconduct against Nqwazi, and it contains no order reinstating her or setting aside her suspension,” he said.

He said Meyer Incorporated, on behalf of Nqwazi, had initially written to the municipality on September 17 to inform the metro she would resume her employment on September 28.

“Subsequently, Meyer Incorporated advised the municipality that its letter was incorrect and that Nqwazi would resume her employment on Monday (September 21).”

He said the municipality’s attorneys, Joubert Galpin Searle, responded on September 20.

“The municipality’s letter records, among other things, that the municipality does not accept that the ruling entitles Nqwazi to resume her duties as city manager or to present herself for duty at any municipal office.

“Nqwazi should not assume that she is entitled to report for duty, access municipal premises in her capacity as city manager, or exercise any powers associated with that office, pending the municipality’s determination of the steps it intends taking.”

He said if Nqwazi arrived for work, staff must be courteous and must not use or threaten force, restrain her or argue with her.

“She is to be politely informed that she may not enter, and referred to the municipality’s letter.

“No official may discuss this matter with the media or on social media or messaging groups.

“All inquiries must be referred to communications and legal departments.”

Ngoqo warned that the instructions were lawful and that compliance was mandatory.

He said officials who failed to comply could face disciplinary action, with the letter saying senior managers who disobeyed a lawful instruction without just or reasonable cause may be guilty of serious misconduct.

“The same applies to any official who permits or facilitates access by Nqwazi, or gives effect to any instruction from her, in contravention of this memorandum.”

This memorandum was confidential and was not to be circulated outside the municipality or forwarded to Nqwazi or her representatives.

“It remains in force until varied or withdrawn in writing by me, and will be updated once the municipality has received legal advice and determined its next steps.

“It contains no finding on the merits of the allegations against Nqwazi.”

In a separate letter dated September 20, the municipality’s attorneys, Joubert Galpin Searle, told Nqwazi’s lawyers that the metro disputed any suggestion that Van der Walt’s ruling entitled her to return to work.

He said Meyer Incorporated, on behalf of Nqwazi, wrote to the municipality to inform the metro she would resume her employment on September 21 following the jurisdictional ruling.

But the municipality maintained that the ruling did not, on its own, entitle her to report for duty.

“The municipality’s position is that Nqwazi remains on suspension unless and until the municipality communicates otherwise in writing.

“The municipality is presently obtaining legal advice and is considering the urgent legal, administrative and other remedies available to it arising from the ruling, including the institution of further proceedings and any related measures it may be advised to pursue.”

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