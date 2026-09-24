Moravian brass bands mark 75 years of tradition in Gqeberha

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The Moravian Brass Band Union of SA will celebrate its 75th anniversary at the Feather Market Centre on Saturday

The Moravian Brass Band Union of SA will reach a significant milestone on Saturday when it celebrates its 75th anniversary with a brass band festival at the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha.

Starting at 3pm, the festival will bring together about 400 brass musicians from the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng for an afternoon of worship, fellowship and musical celebration.

The theme for the event is “His faithfulness continues through all generations”.

Laverne van Wyk, secretary of the Eastern Cape Brass Band Union, said the afternoon promised to be a memorable celebration.

“The festival brings together 400 brass band players from the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng for an afternoon of worship, fellowship and musical celebration,” Van Wyk said.

“Different generations will be showcased, young and old side-by-side, carrying a tradition that has sounded for three-quarters of a century.

“We are super excited because playing brass instruments is in the DNA of Moravians.”

The programme will feature a combination of contemporary worship songs and timeless favourites.

Among the selections are Holy Forever, Draw Me Close and Juig al wat Leef, alongside many other pieces that showcase the breadth of the Moravian Brass Band tradition through local and international works.

Van Wyk said the 75th anniversary festival was about much more than music.

“It is more than a musical gathering.

“It is an opportunity for bands and communities to come together in faith and celebrate the message that God continues to restore, renew and strengthen His people across every generation,” she said.

The Moravian brass band tradition also has deep roots in communities across Gqeberha’s northern areas.

Van Wyk said congregations were based in Arcadia, Bloemendal, Windvogel, Gelvandale, Schauderville and Kariega.

She said the impact of the bands on these communities had been remarkable over the years.

“These bands have produced professional musicians who now play in the SA Navy Band and the SA Police Service Band.

“They also teach in music schools and earn a living as professional performing musicians,” Van Wyk said.

“For many young people from these areas, the band is where that path begins.”

Beyond its cultural and spiritual significance, Van Wyk said the festival also had the potential to contribute to the local economy.

“There is also a real economic side to it.

“An event of this magnitude brings people into the city to spend money locally, filling guest houses and drawing an international audience through our global Moravian community.”

She said the event demonstrated the wider value of hosting major gatherings in Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape.

“So, while it is rooted in the church, the festival carries genuine community and economic value for the wider Gqeberha area and for our region to always be considered as a viable venue.”

Van Wyk extended an invitation to the broader community to attend what promises to be a spirit-filled afternoon featuring brass band music.

Tickets cost R120 per adult and are available from Van Wyk on 072-118-8004 or through Quicket.

Pensioners and children under 12 years pay R60.

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