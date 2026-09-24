Rachel Kolisi makes Gqeberha stop with ‘Falling Forward’

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Rachel Kolisi hosted a screening of her deeply personal documentary, 'Falling Forward', at Boardwalk ICC on Wednesday evening

Rachel Kolisi’s Falling Forward documentary roadshow made its Gqeberha stop at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Wednesday, offering audiences a deeply personal look at her journey through divorce, motherhood, faith and healing.

The documentary, filmed in 2024 during what she describes as one of the lowest points of her life, follows Kolisi through the aftermath of the announcement of her divorce from Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, the eventual finalisation of their marriage, and the personal journey that unfolded in between.

Kolisi speaks about motherhood during the divorce and the importance of shielding her children while their family life was being scrutinised publicly.

For viewers familiar with the public narrative surrounding Kolisi, there may be an expectation that Falling Forward will provide answers about the divorce or her departure from the Kolisi Foundation.

Instead, she deliberately keeps those details private, choosing to focus on the emotional experience of moving through those events.

Despite the difficulty of the period she describes, she speaks fondly of her ex-husband, particularly about his role as a father.

The documentary also moves beyond the divorce, exploring the experiences that shaped Kolisi long before she became a public figure.

She revisits her childhood school and family home, while family members, including her brother, Joel, and his wife, Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith, offer their own reflections on her life and the way she has navigated recent events.

Falling Forward, however, also raises questions about who can truly see themselves in Kolisi’s story.

At one point during the evening, she asked the audience how many people had experienced divorce, with some in the room raising their hands.

For women who have never been married, divorced or experienced motherhood, parts of her journey may be unrelatable.

But it does not diminish the trauma or difficulty Kolisi describes.

Instead, it highlights the challenge of turning a specific life experience into something that women from all walks of life can relate to.

The documentary’s limited availability reinforces that intention.

Kolisi explained during the question and answer session that the documentary would not be made publicly available online.

It will only be screened as part of the Falling Forward roadshow, allowing her to share vulnerable parts of her story while retaining a degree of control over her family’s privacy.

The Q&A following the screening, hosted by local radio presenter Lee Duru, further explored the public nature of Kolisi’s experience, the support she has received throughout, and the purpose behind sharing such a personal chapter.

For Kolisi, Falling Forward is ultimately less about revealing the reasons behind a marriage ending and more about documenting what it takes to find yourself after it does.

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