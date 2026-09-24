SPAR Heritage Tour brings communities together through music, culture and connection

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Across the Eastern Cape, communities are coming together to celebrate Heritage Month in a uniquely South African way - through music, laughter, culture and connection.

Backed by SPAR Eastern Cape, the SPAR Heritage Tour has already brought vibrant energy to stores in Port Alfred, Qonce and Mdantsane, where shoppers and community members gathered to enjoy live entertainment from one of the province’s most beloved performers, Gino Fabbri.

More than a series of performances, the SPAR Heritage Tour is a celebration of the people, cultures and traditions that make the Eastern Cape such a vibrant and diverse place to call home. By bringing entertainment directly into local communities, SPAR is creating opportunities for people to connect, celebrate and share in the spirit of Heritage Month.

For Fabbri, the tour marks an exciting new chapter in his long career as an entertainer. Known for his energetic drumming and larger-than-life personality, he has reimagined his performances to embrace a broader range of South African musical influences. Audiences are treated to a high-energy mix of kwaito, Gqom, amapiano, Afro house and deep house, creating an experience that resonates with people from all backgrounds.

The response from communities has been extraordinary.

At SUPERSPAR Rosehill in Port Alfred, customers turned an ordinary shopping day into an impromptu celebration as they danced and cheered along to the music. In Qonce, the atmosphere was electric, with passing motorists hooting in support while local residents gathered around the stage to enjoy the show. At SUPERSPAR Mdantsane, community members welcomed the tour with warmth and enthusiasm, embracing the opportunity to celebrate together through music, food and shared experiences.

These moments reflect what SPAR has always stood for, being at the heart of the communities it serves. While SPAR stores provide customers with quality products and everyday convenience, they also play an important role in supporting local initiatives, creating meaningful experiences and fostering a sense of belonging. The Heritage Tour is a natural extension of that commitment.

Heritage Month offers South Africans a valuable opportunity to celebrate the traditions, stories and customs that shape our identity. Through the SPAR Heritage Tour, those celebrations become tangible and accessible. Instead of simply talking about heritage, communities are invited to experience it together through music, laughter and authentic connection.

A key theme running throughout the tour is unity. In a world where so much interaction takes place online, the opportunity to gather in person and share a positive experience has resonated strongly with audiences. Every performance has demonstrated the power of bringing people together, regardless of age, background or culture.

The tour also celebrates the rich food heritage of the regions it visits. As he travels across the province, Fabbri collects locally significant food items from participating stores and communities. These ingredients will ultimately come together to create a unique heritage feast that showcases the flavours, traditions and stories of the Eastern Cape and Garden Route.

For SPAR Eastern Cape, initiatives such as the Heritage Tour are part of a broader commitment to investing in the wellbeing of local communities. Whether through sponsorships, partnerships or community-focused events, SPAR continues to seek meaningful ways to make a positive difference where it matters most.

With additional stops planned across the region, even more communities will have the opportunity to experience the energy and excitement of the tour. Upcoming stops include SUPERSPAR Knysna and SUPERSPAR Wilderness on 24 September, SUPERSPAR Jeffrey’s Bay on 25 September, and SPAR Addo and SPAR Dagbreek on 2 October.

Upcoming stops include SUPERSPAR Knysna and SUPERSPAR Wilderness on 24 September, SUPERSPAR Jeffrey’s Bay on 25 September, and SPAR Addo and SPAR Dagbreek on 2 October

As Heritage Month continues, the success of the SPAR Heritage Tour serves as a reminder that while our traditions may differ, our shared humanity connects us all. Through music, culture and community spirit, SPAR Eastern Cape is helping to create moments of joy, connection and celebration that will be remembered long after the tour has ended.