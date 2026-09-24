Veteran comedian Lottering returns with fractured ankle tales

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Marc Lottering brings his brand-new stand-up comedy show, 'Ankle Marc', to Centrestage at Baywest for two performances on Friday and Saturday

One of SA’s most loved comedians is heading to Gqeberha, and audiences are already showing just how badly they want to see him.

Marc Lottering brings his brand-new stand-up comedy show, Ankle Marc, to Centrestage at Baywest for two performances on Friday and Saturday, for what promises to be one of the comedy highlights on the September calendar.

A veteran of the South African comedy scene with a career spanning more than 28 years, Lottering has become a household name through his award-winning stand-up shows, critically acclaimed theatre productions and unforgettable characters.

Now, in Ankle Marc, he turns his trademark wit and storytelling towards everything that has been happening in his world of late, including the rather unfortunate reason he hobbled into 2026 with a fractured ankle and a moonboot.

As always, audiences can expect Lottering to find comedy in the everyday, delivering his uniquely Cape Town-flavoured humour with the warmth and sharp observation that have made him one of the country’s most enduring performers.

“Marc is exactly the kind of comedian who can take something as ordinary as a broken ankle and turn it into an entire comedy show,” Centrestage said in a statement.

“His ability to tell stories that are hilarious, relatable and unmistakably his own is what has kept audiences coming back for nearly three decades.”

Lottering’s career has taken him from South African stages to audiences around the world.

His contribution to South African theatre and comedy has earned him numerous accolades, including two Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, a Naledi Award and a Vita Award for Best Comedy Actor.

In 2024, he was inducted into the SA Comics Choice Hall of Fame, recognising his significant contribution to the country’s comedy landscape.

His theatrical work has been equally impressive.

The Aunty Merle musical series attracted more than 800,000 theatre-goers, while his 2020 online comedy show sold more than 17,000 tickets during lockdown.

More recently, his musical Colleen the Musical received four nominations at the 2026 Cape Town Theatre Awards, further demonstrating his ability to move effortlessly between stand-up comedy, theatre and musical performance.

But for Gqeberha audiences, Ankle Marc is all about the comedian himself — 70 minutes of brand-new material, sharp observations and stories from a man who has spent almost three decades finding the funny side of South African life.

“Marc is one of those performers who needs very little introduction, and we’re thrilled to bring him to Centrestage at Baywest for two nights,” Centrestage said.

Ankle Marc starts at 7.30pm on Friday, and at 7pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available through Webtickets. The show is not suitable for children.

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