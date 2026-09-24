Women’s Challenge brings fight against GBV to the fore

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Thousands of women will gather at the Gqeberha beachfront on Saturday for the 33rd SPAR Women’s Challenge

Thousands of women from all parts of the Eastern Cape will gather at Gqeberha’s Pollok Beach on Saturday to honour those whose lives have been cut short by gender-based attacks across SA.

The femicides on the East Rand have sparked a huge response from the women of the province, who will be using the 33rd SPAR Women’s Challenge to pay tribute to their fallen sisters and make their voices heard.

The online entry cap of 6,000 was already reached over a week ago.

Beyond the Bay, entries have poured in from towns like Jeffreys Bay and Port Alfred.

“I definitely think the current situation around GBV has made the event even more meaningful for many women,” said Landi Pottinger, store manager of SUPERSPAR Rosehill in Port Alfred.

“With the horrific violence and murders we’ve seen, I think there is a strong feeling among women that we need to stand together, support one another and raise awareness around these issues.”

Like the Port Alfred supermarket, SUPERSPAR Jeffreys Bay has also served as an official collection point for the 2026 edition, with many ladies putting their names forward for the 10km and 5km races.

More than 100 women arrived at the store to collect their packs on Thursday.

The store’s Mignon Pretorius said the recent spate of killings in Gauteng gave fresh meaning to why the race mattered.

“It might give a lot of ladies who normally do it ‘just for the run’ a bigger purpose for why they do it.”

With the scourge of GBV being tackled head-on this weekend, the day will open with a moment of silence for the slain women, including runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo.

SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorship manager Honey Koba said Moselakgomo’s death was a stark reminder of why the #EndGBV campaign remained at the heart of the Women’s Challenge.

“No woman should have to fear for her life while simply going about her day. Every woman deserves to feel safe. Every woman deserves to come home,” she said.

The Nelson Mandela University Res Choir will also perform a rendition of “Madoda Sabelani”, a song by SA artist Loyiso Gijana that urges men to provide answers for the murder and abuse of women and children.

Ripples for Change, a Women’s Challenge beneficiary alongside Northwood Children’s Hospice, has already indicated it will use its allocated funds to launch a GBV prevention programme.

Though this critical issue will be central to this year’s race, organisers have also ensured that the theme of #CelebrateHer will do just that.

As Pottinger pointed out, many women enjoyed simply spending a positive day “getting out, enjoying the run or walk, spending time with friends, and being part of something that brings women together”.

She believes the Women’s Challenge is special because it combines a fun day out with a meaningful opportunity to stand together.

The event programme certainly speaks to the former.

Radio personalities Mafa Bavuma and KayCee Rossouw and well-known Bay entertainer Gino Fabbri will bring the ‘gees’, while DJs including Lisa Love, along with popular Eastern Cape singer, dancer and choreographer Zintle Kwaaiman, will keep everyone dancing.

A range of food and drink stalls will also be available.

Race packs, which include a race bib, T-shirt and other goodies, can be collected between 9am and 6pm on Thursday (September 24) and Friday (September 25) at the SPAR stores selected by participants when they registered online.

They can also be collected at the Pollok Beach race village from 5.30am on Saturday.

A limited number of late entries will be available between 9am and 6pm at the race village on Thursday and Friday.

A temporary Athletics South Africa licence for 10km participants who are not members of a running club can be purchased for R50.

Road closures:

Friday and Saturday: The section between 8th and 9th Avenue, Summerstrand, will be closed to allow the build of the Gantry. Retief Plein residents will have access at all times.

Saturday: