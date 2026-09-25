Community’s effort to keep Plett Arts Festival takes centre stage

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After months of hard work by residents to preserve one of Plettenberg Bay’s longest standing cultural festivals, the community finally came together on Friday to celebrate the official opening of the Plett Arts Festival.

The opening marked an important moment for those who worked behind the scenes to ensure the festival could continue after it was at risk of being cancelled.

The festival was put on hold when Plett Tourism’s mandate with the Bitou municipality expired on June 30.

However, community members, artists, organisers, businesses and supporters stepped forward to help keep the event alive.

Plett Tourism festival director Cindy Wilson-Trollip said the community’s response had been remarkable, with people coming forward to say they wanted the festival to continue and were willing to help make it happen.

Photographer, filmmaker and Plett Land Art event director Daron Chatz said the festival holds significant value for the local creative community.

“A group of locals came together to support Plett Tourism and ensure the festival went ahead,” Chatz said.

He said community members contributed in different ways, including through funding, connections, communication and other forms of support.

Chatz, who has personally funded the Plett Land Art event for six years, said preserving the festival’s 12-year legacy and momentum was important for Plettenberg Bay’s arts, culture and tourism sector.

He hopes to see increased sponsorship, investment and visitors supporting the festival in future.

Plett Tourism has continued to support the festival’s advertising, marketing and media, while this year’s programme has brought together local artists, performers, venues, businesses and community members.

The 2026 festival, under the theme “Connect in Plett”, started today, Friday September 25, and runs until October 4 and includes visual arts, performances, music, theatre, dance, poetry, exhibitions, Land Art, workshops and community activities.

Highlights are the Plett Arts Twilight Meander, the Land Art Route, the Festival of Wild Kindness – Eden to Addo, music with Mitchell Debute, exhibitions and a series of workshops.

The programme also includes the Community Canvas at Piesang Valley Community Hall, where visitors can participate in arts activities during the festival.

The festival has also provided a platform for local artists, including Plettenberg Bay-based artist William Mwale, who exhibits his work.

Originally from Malawi, Mwale has helped grow the local arts community, using the festival to showcase his work and support local causes.

“Preserving the festival for the community shows the love and unity this town has for each other.

“For artists like me, this festival brings connections, exposure and an opportunity to sell our art to a broader audience,” he said.

Barrington’s manager and event organiser Nicola Ash said the festival has been something people look forward to every year.

“The Plett Arts Association in particular has grown in leaps and bounds, and they are passionate about what they do, and they are producing beautiful, beautiful art,” she said.

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