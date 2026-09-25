Ekurhuleni murder victim linked to Gqeberha

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Two women accused of killing one of the nine victims in Kempton Park appear in court

One of the nine woman found dead in Ekurhuleni over the past two to three months is believed to have lived in Gqeberha.

Thabiso Nokulunga Mncunu’s last known address is registered at Govan Mbeki Avenue, however, no-one at the address claims to have known the 28-year-old.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta is now urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating Mncunu’s family.

The tragic circumstances surrounding the deaths of the nine women has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with calls for the government to step up the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“The loss of life is heart-wrenching, and it is essential that we come together as a society to support the families affected by these tragedies,” Fanta said.

The MEC emphasised the importance of community involvement in assisting law enforcement to find and notify Mncunu’s family.

“In times like these, we must show compassion and solidarity.

“If anyone has information regarding Thabiso or her family, I urge you to step forward and help us connect them with the support they need during this difficult time,” she said.

Fanta further said the tragic incidents underscored growing concerns regarding safety and security in communities.

“The loss of any life, especially under such circumstances, is a stark reminder of the societal challenges we face,” she said.

“We must work collectively to address these issues and ensure that our communities are safe and secure for everyone.”

Fanta said her department was committed to providing the necessary support services to affected families, including counselling and resources to help them cope with their loss.

She reassured the public that the department was working closely with law enforcement agencies to address the situation.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that families receive the assistance they require during these trying times.

“It is critical that we provide them with the necessary support to navigate their grief,” she said.

She also called on communities to take proactive measures in fostering safer environments.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of our neighbourhoods.

“By being vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, we can help prevent further tragedies,” she said.

In light of these recent events, the MEC reaffirmed the commitment of the Eastern Cape government to enhancing safety measures and community support systems.

“We are taking steps to strengthen our social programmes to address the root causes of violence and support vulnerable individuals.

“It is essential that we create an environment where everyone feels safe and valued.”

Anyone who may have information regarding Mncunu or her family is urged to contact their nearest police station.

“We must unite as a society to eradicate this scourge from our communities.

“The discovery of nine bodies of women, each taken from us in such a horrifying manner, has sent shockwaves through our communities and ignited a renewed call for action against gender-based violence,” Fanta said.

Social development spokesperson Mphumzi Zulile said officials had gone to the Govan Mbeki address but the people living there did not know Mncunu.

On Monday, two women appeared in court over the alleged killing of one of the nine women found dead in Kempton Park in Johannesburg.

The nine bodies were discovered over a period of two months.

Police are investigating whether a serial killer is responsible.

The two women and a man were arrested last weekend for the alleged murder of the ninth victim, Jabulile Ntimba, whose body was found on September 17, police said.

The prosecution said the two women, aged 31 and 38, had been charged with murder, obstructing justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

As in most of the cases, Ntimba’s body was found on the side of the road, partly clothed.

The third suspect — the brother of one of the women detained — was not charged because of “insufficient evidence at this stage”, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

It said the women would return to court for a formal bail application next Thursday.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed the police pledge that those responsible for the killings would be brought to book.

“We will be pulling out all stops to find these perpetrators,” he told journalists, vowing additional measures to tackle violence against women.

“We are going to be deploying more money, more resources, more technology, to ensure that we deal with the fear that women are now subjected to,” the president said.

In July, a man arrested over the murder of a woman whose body was found in Kempton Park that month remains in custody and is due back in court on October 28.

Gqeberha lawyer and CEO of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, Tania Koen, said in a recent interview that a year after Ramaphosa declared GBVF a national disaster, nothing had changed.

She also referred to a recent case in Gqeberha, reported by The Herald at the time, where the state had closed a rape case within days, only to reopen it two years later when the complainant took her plight to social media.

She said situations like that caused people to lose faith in the justice system.

— Additional reporting by AFP

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