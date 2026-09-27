Rhino cow, calf poached in heartbreaking attack at Kariega reserve

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The rhino calf is pictured earlier this year when its mother was dehorned

A dehorned rhino cow and her two-year-old calf have been killed in a poaching attack at the Kariega Game Reserve.

The reserve announced the deaths of the two animals on Facebook at the weekend, saying it could not release further details while the investigation continued.

“We are devastated to let our Kariega community know that we have suffered a poaching attack and have lost a dehorned rhino cow and her two-year-old calf,” the reserve said.

“Needless to say, we will use our anger to fuel the fight and to rise as a community to save this endangered species from further brutality and death.”

In 2025, 352 rhinos were poached in SA in 2025, according to the forestry, fisheries and environment department — 68 fewer than in 2024.

The Kariega attack was reported on Friday, three days after World Rhino Day on September 22.

Kariega Foundation chief executive Lindy Sutherland described the incident as senseless.

“Poachers seem to be indiscriminate in what animals they butcher — any amount of horn seems to be worth the kill.

“It feels significant that they chose to attack during World Rhino Day and our national heritage month.

“Every rhino poached is not only a step closer to the extinction of the species, but the act is also an attack on South Africans and one of our national treasures — our natural heritage that could one day be lost.”

The last recorded poaching incident at the reserve was in 2012.

Sutherland said the reserve and foundation had since invested significantly in wildlife protection and community programmes.

“We are adapting and refining [the strategy] all the time,” she said.

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