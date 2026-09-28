Classic car enthusiasts step on the gas to fight prostate cancer

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The Eastern Province Veteran Car Club hosted the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive for men's health on Sunday. The event started at Eastern Cape Motors, on the William Moffett Expressway, and finished at Something Good in Summerstrand. Brian Clark is pictured with his 1928 Riley

About 90 classic car enthusiasts took part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive in Gqeberha on Sunday, using their passion for vintage vehicles to raise awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Participants donned traditional “dapper” attire as they sat behind the wheel of their vehicles, which had to be at least 40 years old, on their sojourn through parts of the city.

Residents stopped to wave at the motorcade, while motorists travelling in the opposite direction smiled and hooted as the classic cars passed.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Drive attracted dozens of participants and onlookers (Eugene Coetzee)

Stephen Asquith, who drove the oldest car at the event, said owning his 1924 Citroën 5HB had been an unexpected but special journey.

The 850cc, four-cylinder car was built in Barcelona, Spain, and is one of about 3,000 believed to remain worldwide.

“I inherited the car after my wife’s uncle spent years restoring it from a wreck.

“When I received it, the engine was not running, but I managed to get it going again by resolving a magneto problem.

“The car’s history starts in Barcelona, where it was built.

“It then moved to an island just off the Spanish coast, where it spent most of its life, including the period between the wars and the World War 2.

“It was eventually bought by — I assume — an Englishman, because his name was Palmer, in about 1974.

“After that, its history becomes vague. It disappears and then turns up on a farm in Pietermaritzburg as a restorable wreck.”

Braam Reyneke and his wife, Carol, embraced the spirit of 1978 by dressing in outfits inspired by the year in which their Chevrolet Camaro was built.

I did not have enough toys when I was small, so I’m enjoying my toys now — Classic car enthusaist Braam Reyneke

The couple said their “hippie” outfits complemented the Camaro’s vintage character and helped them recreate the look and feel of the period.

The Reynekes said their latest classic car had been part of their collection for six months.

They were fortunate that it needed little work and could be enjoyed almost immediately.

Braam said his passion for collecting vintage cars stemmed from a childhood desire.

“I did not have enough toys when I was small, so I’m enjoying my toys now,” he said.

The Reynekes said they were surprised by the size and enthusiasm of the Eastern Cape’s vintage car community.

Carol and Braam Reyneke with their 1978 Chevy Camaro (Eugene Coetzee)

Himesh Parbhoo, who has loved cars from a young age, said he had attended all the editions of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive in the city because it was about more than classic cars.

He believed men often hid their feelings, trying to appear strong for their families while bottling up their struggles.

He stressed the importance of having the support of a partner and family to help men cope with their burden instead of keeping it inside.

“The awareness drive also highlights men’s health, including prostate cancer, encouraging men to prioritise regular health checks, speak openly about their wellbeing and seek support when needed,” Parbhoo said.

Some of the vintage cars showcased by their owners (Eugene Coetzee)

Kelsey Hunter, 27, the partner of Devan O’Neil, 27, said it was important for men to look after their mental health, especially given the high incidence of gender-based violence and femicide in SA.

She was proud to support O’Neil at an event that brought him joy.

“Events like these are very important because men’s mental health is extremely important.

“Men need to speak up when they are struggling with their mental health,” she said.

“They can go and see a psychologist and speak to them; it is not a bad thing.

“The car he is driving today is a Ferrari Mondial. He loves driving it whenever he gets the opportunity.

“It means a lot to me to be here because it makes him happy,” Hunter said.

Co-organisers Riaan Hanekom and Gareth Burley said they were pleased with the turnout.

Each participant made a $12 donation, which would be sent to Movember, a global charity dedicated to men’s health.

“We had a long weekend, so don’t tell anybody. It would have affected the turnout, but we are delighted,” Burley said.

“It shows you how strong the community is, not only in Gqeberha but around the Eastern Cape.

“We have classic cars. In fact, every year we see a new surprise car. This year we have seen cars we didn’t expect to see.

“The whole idea here is to say that as much as we care for cars, we should care for our bodies — especially men, who are generally quite silent and quiet and do not really talk about this stuff.”

Pierre and Karen Janse van Rensburg with their 1938 Chevrolet (Eugene Coetzee)

Hanekom said statistics showed that about 13,000 suicides were recorded in SA in a year.

About 10,000 of those who died were men, he said, adding that awareness campaigns such as this were important.

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