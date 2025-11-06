Nelson Mandela Bay beaches shine with Blue Flag status

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP BILLING: Hobie Beach is one of five beaches in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro which have been accorded Blue Flag status

Five beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay have been recognised with Blue Flag status.

The Kings, Humewood and Hobie beaches have each been awarded full Blue Flag status.

In addition, Bluewater Bay and Wells Estate beaches have been awarded Blue Flag Pilot Phase status.

The announcement was made last week.

Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism boats.

To qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe welcomed the announcement.

“This recognition is not only a celebration of our pristine coastline but also a testament to our collective effort as a city to build a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment,” she said.

“Our beaches are a source of pride and opportunity, spaces that connect our people, attract tourism and drive local economic activity.

“Nelson Mandela Bay remains committed to preserving the natural beauty that defines us while ensuring accessibility and dignity for all who call this metro home.

“As we celebrate this achievement, the municipality appeals to all residents and visitors to play their part in keeping our beaches clean, safe and welcoming for everyone.

“Please dispose of litter responsibly, refrain from vandalising public facilities and report any acts of damage, pollution or misconduct to the municipality at once.

“Together, we can protect these shared public assets and uphold the Blue Flag standards that bring pride and opportunity to our city.”

The Herald