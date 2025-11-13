Cell C’s sale of up to 173.4-million shares opens ahead of JSE debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cell C will sell shares ahead of its JSE listing.

Cell C Holdings has opened its offer for up to 173.4-million of its shares ahead of its listing on the JSE later this month.

In a prelisting statement on Thursday, the group said it planned to raise gross proceeds of up to R6.5bn in a private placement to selected qualifying investors.

It aims to sell up to 173.4-million shares and up to 9.52-million overallotment shares, collectively representing up to 53.8% of the company’s total issued share capital.

The offer price ranges between R29.50 and R35.50 per share.

The offer opens today and will close on November 21, with admission to the JSE expected on November 27, it said.

With Mudiwa Gavaza