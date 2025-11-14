SA business leaders push for return to investment-grade rating

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'We want to be the dominant business bank in Sub-Saharan Africa,' Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala told potential clients at Wednesday's event.

SA business leaders have mounted a co-ordinated push to restore the coveted investment-grade credit rating, making what Sim Tshabalala described as “strong, detailed and fact-based arguments in favour of an upgrade” in a recent meeting with ratings agencies.

The comments by Tshabalala, a Soweto-raised business leader who is emerging as one of the most high-profile advocates pressing the case that Africa pays inflated costs for capital, come as the worst-case scenarios outlined by the likes of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global fail to play out since SA tumbled into junk territory in 2017.

The SA delegation — backed by the influence of Business Leadership SA, a group representing CEOs of the country’s biggest companies — argued that public finances were improving. They pointed to two main signs: consecutive years of primary budget surpluses and a debt-to-GDP ratio that was turning out better than expected.

