Strong partnership secures placements for 50 Gqeberha youth

READY FOR SUCCESS: Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP) participants with their mentors, as the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, in partnership with Stellantis SA, marks a key milestone in empowering local youth through skills development, job creation and inclusive economic growth

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and Stellantis SA have joined forces to address one of country’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges — youth unemployment.

Through the philanthropic partnership, the two organisations aim to create pathways for the youth to gain future-ready skills and access employment opportunities.

On Thursday, the shared vision translated into a major milestone for the Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP).

The partners managed to secure host companies for all 50 beneficiaries of the YEP.

The YEP is an initiative geared at training young people as digital process technicians, a new role aligned with the digitalisation of factory shop floors.

Innovative local manufacturing company Jendamark served as the technical partner for the programme through its practical and forward-thinking approach to future-fit training.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the YEP — a strategic initiative of the chamber to drive inclusive economic growth — equips young people with practical, industry-relevant experience aligned with the evolving needs of local businesses.

“This achievement demonstrates the collective power of partnerships in driving skills which are in demand and building a stronger and more inclusive local economy,” she said.

“In an environment where youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges, it is essential that we create practical pathways that take young people from the classroom to the workplace through relevant training which meets the rapidly changing requirements of the world of work.

“Through this initiative, our focus is not only on training but on true empowerment, equipping young people with relevant skills, teaching them how to embrace 4IR and artificial intelligence as productivity tools, and providing real-world workplace experience and professional networks that enable them to become employable and self-sustaining contributors to the economy.

“The support of our member companies reflects the power of business collaboration in tackling systemic challenges such as youth unemployment.”

The programme now enters its practical phase in structured industry work environments, with the beneficiaries in the various stages of placement at manufacturing companies in the Bay.

This commenced with 18 beginning their capacitation phase with Jendamark, supported by Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) for a 12-month period.

The remaining beneficiaries will be placed at chamber member companies including Purem, SJM Flex, Auto X, Autocast, Contitech, Teleperformance, Borbet SA, Lumotech, and Mertech.

Stellantis SA MD Mike Whitfield said the company embarked on the initiative with its focus on education, to empower people and to build resilient communities with effects that can extend generations into the future.

“We are proud to support the Youth Empowerment Programme as part of Stellantis’ global commitment to creating positive impact in the communities where we operate,” he said.

“By investing in education and skills development, we aim to help young people unlock their potential and build sustainable futures.

“This initiative reflects our belief that empowering youth is not only a social responsibility but a strategic investment in long-term economic strength.

“It comes at a time when the need to equip young people with adaptable, future-ready skills has never been more urgent.

“As industries evolve and digitalisation accelerates, programmes like the YEP ensure that youth are not left behind but rather positioned to thrive in a changing economic landscape.”

According to Statistics SA, the national unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 34 stood at 58.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

