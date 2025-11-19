NMB Chamber appoints Dobbin as trade officer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has appointed Jeremy Dobbin as its new trade and investment officer.

He will assume his duties in the new year and will report to the strategic initiatives manager, Lunga Mjodo

Dobbin will be tasked with strengthening and expanding the chamber’s trade and investment desk.

The desk plays a role in promoting and positioning the city as the investment destination of choice on the African continent, while supporting business retention, reinvestment and expansion.

Dobbin’s technical expertise and analytical strengths will energise the desk’s efforts and unlock new opportunities for collaboration, investment attraction and economic growth.

“We are indeed excited that Jeremy is rejoining the Chamber at this pivotal time,” Mjodo said.

“His experience in economic analysis, development finance and investment environment mapping will further strengthen our ability to support local businesses and promote the city’s value proposition as the Bay of Opportunity.”

Dobbin’s appointment forms part of the chamber’s broader strategy to bolster business confidence, enhance regional competitiveness and advance investment-led growth in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mjodo further elaborates that Dobbin’s appointment comes at a critical time for organised business in the metro, as the chamber intensifies its efforts to unlock investment, drive economic growth and strengthen the city’s economy.

“The desk plays a central role in positioning Nelson Mandela Bay as the Bay of Opportunity, and Dobbin brings a strong combination of academic expertise, practical experience and a deep understanding of the economic challenges and opportunities facing our region.

“He strengthens our capacity to generate robust economic intelligence, identify investment opportunities and support industries that can drive meaningful and inclusive growth.

“We believe he will be an asset not only to the chamber, but to the broader business community, as we work collectively to build economic momentum and enhance the region’s long-term competitiveness.”

Dobbin is a qualified economist with a Master’s Degree in Development Finance.

He holds a Chartered Development Finance Analyst certificate.

He previously served at the chamber as head of research, where he played a significant role in strengthening the organisation’s analytical and policy capabilities.

His career also spans the banking and public sectors, equipping him with deep insight into the economic levers that drive growth, investment and competitiveness.

The Herald