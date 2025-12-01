Off-duty racism still grounds for dismissal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Labour Court in Johannesburg heard the matter of Edcon Limited v Cantamessa and Others (JR30/17) [2019] ZALCJHB 273; (2020) 41 ILJ 195 (LC); [2020] 2 BLLR 186 (LC) (11 October 2019)

In December 2015, following the controversial cabinet reshuffle by then-President Jacob Zuma, the employee posted on her Facebook page:

“Watching Carte Blanche and listening to these fucking stupid monkeys running our country and how everyone makes excuses for that stupid man we have to call a president.”

At the time she was a senior buyer for the company and her profile showed she was employed by Edcon. Soon after, the post attracted public complaints, including one from a customer who alerted the employer directly.

The matter gained traction on Twitter and in the press, with calls for the employer to respond.

Given the company’s significant customer base in black communities, management viewed the incident as reputationally damaging and inconsistent with its values.

The employer charged the employee with misconduct for making a racist comment that placed the company’s reputation at risk and breached the trust relationship. A disciplinary hearing was held in February 2016.

The Chairperson found the post to be racist and damaging to the company’s credibility.

Despite her argument that the comments were not racist and had been made outside of working hours, she was dismissed in March 2016.

The employer distinguished her actions from colleagues who merely “liked” her post on Facebook, issuing them only final written warnings.

The employee referred the dispute to the CCMA, challenging the substantive fairness of her dismissal.

In December 2016, the Commissioner ruled in her favour, holding that her post had been made in her personal capacity and was not linked to her employment.

The Commissioner also found that the employer’s social media and internet policies did not apply, as she had used her own devices. As a result, her dismissal was declared substantively unfair, and she was awarded 12 months’ salary as compensation.

The employer approached the Labour Court to review and set aside the award. The Court noted that while employers generally cannot discipline employees for acts outside the workplace, an exception exists if such conduct destroys or seriously damages the employment relationship.

The Court held that the “monkey” slur was deeply offensive and rooted in South Africa’s history of racism.

Given the employee’s senior position and the public association between her and the employer, the post exposed the company to reputational harm.

The Court found that the Commissioner misapplied the law by downplaying this link and ignoring South Africa’s racial context.

The Labour Court set aside the CCMA award and confirmed that the employer’s dismissal of the employee was substantively fair. No costs order was made.

