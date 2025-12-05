East Cape faces structural deficit despite revenue growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape is heading into a tough financial stretch, with new projections showing the province will be locked into a structural deficit of about R1.3bn a year as spending needs outstrip national funding.

While transfers from the national government will go up over the next three years, the province faces nearly R3bn in budget cuts under the 2026 medium-term framework.

This blow threatens staffing in schools and hospitals, delays infrastructure projects and forces departments to make harsher spending choices.

This is according to finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Thursday, when he tabled the province’s medium-term budget policy statement at the Bhisho legislature.

“The medium-term outlook presents an unambiguous warning,” Mvoko said.

“Transfers from the national government are projected to grow from R99.7bn in 2026/2027 to R106.4bn in 2028/2029.

“Total provincial payments will rise from R101.2bn to R107.3bn over the same period, creating a structural deficit of roughly R1.3bn on average per annum.

“This represents a widening gap between what the province needs to deliver and what the fiscus can realistically support.”

The government will likely dip into its reserves again.

Mvoko said an alarming reality was that the province was staring at nearly R3bn in budget cuts over the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework, driven by updated data in the equitable share formula and lower-than-expected inflation adjustments.

“This is not just a statistic. It is a direct hit to our ability to fund teachers, nurses, social workers, infrastructure and economic development programmes,” he said.

“It means that departments must prepare for tighter ceilings, reduced baselines and a more aggressive prioritisation of programmes.”

However, Mvoko was also optimistic.

He said that despite global and domestic challenges, the Eastern Cape economy was showing resilience and signs of recovery.

“Structural issues like low investment and high unemployment remain, but several key sectors are strengthening.

“Agriculture is performing strongly, rebounding in 2025 through stable livestock production, growing poultry and goat farming, and increased citrus and vegetable exports.

“The sector recently created 5,000 jobs and is expected to grow further through improved logistics, disease control and expanded market access.

“Manufacturing is facing global shifts but still presents opportunities, particularly in food and beverages and the emerging new energy vehicle sector.

“Construction activity is stabilising through housing projects and provincial infrastructure investment.

“Trade and tourism continue to recover, with coastal towns performing well.”

Mvoko said provincial economic growth was forecast at 1.5% in 2025, rising to an average of 2% over the medium term.

“Although recent employment declines are concerning, recovery is supported by targeted public investment, youth-focused employment initiatives and efforts to attract private sector participation.

“Overall, the Eastern Cape is positioned for more inclusive and sustainable growth, with expanding opportunities in agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing, digital services and the oceans economy.”

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the provincial equitable share grew by R1.3bn and conditional grants by R656.4m.

This brings total transfers from the national government to R99.6bn, an increase of R2bn.

“Total payments in the main appropriation reached R100bn, and with net additional payments of R1.9bn, the adjusted appropriation amounted to R101.9 billion, placing the province under continued expenditure pressure,” Mvoko said.

“Despite this, total transfers of R2.2bn are below total payments, resulting in a significant financing gap.

“Provincial own revenue, adjusted to R1.8bn, reduces this gap but does not eliminate it.

“Only through roll-overs, disciplined cash management and the return of funds to reserves was the province able to close the gap and secure a modest surplus of R34.3m after financing.

“This outcome underscores a critical reality — prudent, anticipatory financial management is now the only path to sustaining provincial government operations.”

