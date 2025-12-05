Vodacom increases stake in Safaricom to 55% in R36bn deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vodacom is to acquire a 15% shareholding in Safaricom from the Kenyan government and a 5% shareholding from Vodafone, increasing its stake to 55% for $2.1bn (R36bn).

The acquisition consideration is equivalent to (Kenyan Shilling) KES34 per Safaricom share, Vodacom said on Thursday.

In terms of the deal, Vodacom will acquire 12.5% of the issued shares in Vodafone Kenya — an effective 5% stake in Safaricom — from Vodafone International Holdings for $0.5bn, resulting in its owning 100% of Vodafone Kenya.

The second part of the transaction involves Vodacom, via Vodafone Kenya, acquiring 15% of Safaricom from the Kenyan government for $1.6bn.

Safaricom, which is the market leader in Kenya, was established in 1997 and listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange with a market capitalisation of R151bn.

Safaricom’s fintech business M-Pesa facilitates more than 100-million daily transactions with 38-million M-Pesa customers in Kenya. The company is also the majority shareholder in Safaricom Ethiopia, the new mobile operator in Ethiopia, which has already attracted over 11-million customers.

After the acquisition, the shareholders in Safaricom will be: Vodacom (55%), the Kenyan government (20%), with the remainder held by public investors on the NSE listing (25%).

Vodacom said the acquisition will consolidate its capabilities in mobile payments, lending and digital wallets, supporting its broader financial inclusion strategy across the region.

“This landmark transaction will mark a pivotal step in Vodacom’s journey to accelerate growth and deepen our impact across Africa,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

“Acquiring a controlling stake in Safaricom strengthens our position as a market leader, while at the same time unlocks new opportunities to drive digital and financial inclusion at scale in Kenya and Ethiopia,” he said.

“Vodacom and its board of directors are confident in Safaricom’s compelling investment case, and its ability to complement Vodacom’s growth potential and Vision 2030 objectives,” the group added.

The acquisition will be funded through new term facilities and Vodacom intends to raise funding through debt term facilities with Vodafone.

The acquisition is subject to approvals from certain regulatory and governmental authorities in Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.