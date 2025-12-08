Business

Court dismisses urgent application to ringfence 40% of Makate’s ‘please call me’ payout

UK investor Errol Elsdon is seeking to freeze the money in a dispute of entitlement

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

Investor Errol Elsdon (middle) talking to representatives from Vodacom, including advocate Richard Solomon (wearing black). Picture: (Business D)

Investor Errol Elsdon’s urgent court application to have 40% of Nkosana Makate’s multimillion-rand payout from Vodacom frozen, pending a legal dispute over entitlement to the money, has been dismissed.

Acting judge Don Mahon of the South Gauteng High Court dismissed the application on Monday after the case was heard last Thursday. This means Makate can access the funds.

Makate, the idea man of the “Please Call Me” idea for Vodacom, was taken to court in November by foreign company Black Rock Mining, claiming entitlement to 40% of his payout.

Click here to read the full story.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Political parties demand whistle-blower protection after killing of Madlanga commission witness

2

Gqeberha dancers leap into national spotlight in ‘Cats’

3

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

4

Senior motorsport colours for Gqeberha teen Caden Weise

5

Exciting aerotropolis plan must not become a broken promise

Related Articles