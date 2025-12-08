Court dismisses urgent application to ringfence 40% of Makate’s ‘please call me’ payout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investor Errol Elsdon’s urgent court application to have 40% of Nkosana Makate’s multimillion-rand payout from Vodacom frozen, pending a legal dispute over entitlement to the money, has been dismissed.

Acting judge Don Mahon of the South Gauteng High Court dismissed the application on Monday after the case was heard last Thursday. This means Makate can access the funds.

Makate, the idea man of the “Please Call Me” idea for Vodacom, was taken to court in November by foreign company Black Rock Mining, claiming entitlement to 40% of his payout.

Click here to read the full story.