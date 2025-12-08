From humble beginnings making belts to an international footprint

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From crafting simple leather belts to building his own leather and clothing brand, 45-year-old Asekho Twaku carries nearly three decades of craftsmanship, reinvention and global ambition behind the luxury label that now bears his name.

Born in East London, he says his creative journey began long before he ever imagined exporting handcrafted goods to fashion capitals.

“I’ve always been drawn to making things with my hands, design has been part of me from the start,” he said.

Twaku first discovered the foundation of his craft at Buchule Technical High School.

“Grade 8 technical drawing introduced me to structure, shape, and detail, and those skills stayed with me and still guide my design processes today,” Twaku said.

Later, he enrolled for a BCom accounting degree at Vista University’s Gqeberha campus, now part of Nelson Mandela University.

But it was here that his future shifted.

“I fell in love with leatherwork during that time, so what started as curiosity became a full-time calling.”

Today, he is the founder and lead designer of Asekho Twaku Leather & Clothing, known for handcrafted exotic leather goods, footwear, handbags, accessories, and bespoke clothing.

But his career began far more humbly.

“I started in my father’s garage, I was making belts, selling them one by one, and learning everything through trial and error.”

He credits perseverance and the people around him for keeping the vision alive.

“Community support has carried this brand from day one,” he said.

His design inspiration spans fashion, cinema, and homegrown influences.

“My family’s love for fashion and jazz shaped my identity,” he said, while citing Giorgio Armani, Italian film culture, and icons such as Al Pacino as creative anchors.

But he adds: “The stylish people from kwaTsolo and Mdantsane taught me a lot about elegance, attitude, and originality.”

The journey to building the brand was anything but easy.

“There were moments when I almost closed the business, those moments came before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But a strategic shift changed everything.

“Masks saved us — we grew from one machine to more than 50, working in three shifts.

“That period reminded me that reinvention is part of survival.”

Those close to him describe him as detail-driven, creative, hardworking, and committed to quality.

“I’m someone who believes that if I put my name on a product, it must be exceptional.”

He is also passionate about nurturing talent.

“I want to see young artisans rise. That’s important to me.”

Twaku’s business was born out of identifying a clear opportunity.

“I saw a gap in the market for high-quality leather belts and accessories,” he said.

Early clients encouraged him to pursue the craft seriously.

“People believed in what I made, even when I doubted myself.”

Over the last 27 years, he has trained and employed more than 50 people, including apprentices from his neighbourhood.

“Giving someone a skill is giving them independence, the Covid-19 mask-production period added many more to this number.

“We were working at a scale I’d never imagined,” he said.

His introduction to international trade started through local networks and development organisations.

Exhibitions in Paris, Hong Kong, Russia, Brazil, Dubai, London, New York, and across Africa helped position the brand globally.

“Travelling with my work showed me that our craftsmanship can compete anywhere,” Twaku said.

He credits institutions such as the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, the SA Footwear & Leather Export Council (Saflec), and the department of trade, industry & competition for making these opportunities possible.

“These organisations opened doors we couldn’t have reached alone,” he said.

“Saflec, in particular, played a major role, as they brought world-class designers to train us and kept us updated on global trends, and their support has placed our brand firmly on the international stage.”

His vision for the future is ambitious and grounded in purpose.

“I want to expand our international footprint, open a flagship studio and showroom, and mentor more young designers.”

Ultimately, Twaku hopes to see his brand stand among the world’s luxury houses.

“I want Asekho Twaku to be a globally recognised African luxury brand.

“Innovation, sustainability, and heritage, that’s the journey ahead.”