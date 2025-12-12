Major renewable energy project powers up near Kariega

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HYBRID PROJECT: The Dassiesridge Plant near Kariega. The construction phase was completed over two years

A major renewable energy project, integrating wind, solar and battery storage near Kariega, has reached provisional commercial operations and will begin adding 55MW to the national grid.

The project has the capacity to generate up to 75MW.

EDF Power Solutions announced that its Umoyilanga hybrid project successfully reached provisional commercial operations with its Dassiesridge plant on December 5.

The project combines solar, wind and battery storage technologies to offer dispatchable and reliable power to the national electrical grid.

Once complete, the project will operate as a virtual power plant, combining generation from two sites 900km apart — Avondale in the Northern Cape and Dassiesridge.

The Avondale site will provide 115MW of solar PV and 30MW of battery storage, while Dassiesridge will supply 63MW of wind power and 45MW of battery storage.

The low-carbon electricity produced will help to meet the electricity needs of 120,000 households for 20 years, based on the Eskom residential consumption average of 3,319 kWh/household.

The construction phase of Dassiesridge was completed over two years, thanks to the mobilisation of workers for close to a million man-hours.

This milestone was achieved in partnership with key contractors Power Construction and Adenco, and Vestas.

The project has successfully fulfilled its economic development commitments regarding local content and local procurement.

Under the terms of the power purchase agreement signed with the National Transmission Company SA, the Dassiesridge facility will now start delivering a net dependable capacity of 55MW to the grid.

This provisional period will continue until Umoyilanga is fully operational, upon the commissioning of the Avondale Plant.

Local communities and enterprises surrounding the facilities will then benefit from an investment of more than R200m committed by the project towards supplier, skills, enterprise and socioeconomic development initiatives over the 20-year operating period.

“Our focus now shifts fully to optimising dispatched energy with Dassiesridge, and resolving outstanding issues at Avondale, to achieve full COD [commercial operation date] as early as possible in 2026,” Umoyilanga project director Gregoire de Montgolfier said.

The consortium of EDF Power Solutions and privately held investment company Perpetua Holdings won the Umoyilanga project bid in the government’s risk mitigation IPP procurement programme in March 2021.

The project then achieved commercial and financial close on November 28 2023, after the signing of the power purchase agreement, and the implementation agreement on August 30 of that year.

The Herald