Mzwanele Nyhontso re-elected unopposed as PAC president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CRUNCH TIME: Delegates at the Pan-Africanist Congress’s 56th national elective congress at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Arena in Gqeberha waited late into Saturday night as voting finally got under way after hours of registration delays

It was almost midnight on Saturday when voting commenced at the Pan-Africanist Congress’s 56th national elective congress in Gqeberha.

For most of the day, delegates were kept busy with registration challenges and verification of credentials.

When The Herald arrived at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Arena in Summerstrand at about midday on Saturday, delegates were split into two groups singing struggle songs.

A few were gathered in small groups engaged in caucuses.

By 3.30pm the congress, which was officially opened on Thursday, had not started.

More than 650 delegates eventually elected a new leadership and reviewed the PAC’s policy positions late on Sunday morning.

The PAC forms part of the government of national unity and the last time it held a successful elective conference was in 2019.

Mzwanele Nyhontso was re-elected as president, Jackie Seroke replaced Victor Serakalala as deputy president and Sibusiso Xaba retained his position as chair.

Sanelisiwe Mfulwane who was elected as treasurer, became the first woman in the party’s top leadership.

The other leading officials — Apa Pooe (secretary-general), Eddie Mfulwane (deputy secretary-general) and Mbuyiselo Kantso (national organiser) — all retained their positions. The elections were unopposed.

Nyhontso is the minister of rural development and land reform.

On Friday, Pooe said the conference was centred on promoting stability, unity, growth and maintaining continuity in leadership.

On Sunday, Nyhontso said the PAC’s agenda was to return the land to its rightful owners.

“It doesn’t mean that we are focusing only on land, as people are saying.

“What if we’re only focusing on land? What will be wrong because everybody, even those who did not understand us when we were saying ‘Land first, all shall follow’, are now talking about land,” Nyhontso said.

To be relevant in SA politics, he said, parties must speak PAC politics.

“That means, you must speak land. In this country today, we know that all the problems that we have emanate from landlessness.

“There is nothing called stale politics. Let’s resolve the land question, and everybody here will be liberated.”

He said it was fortunate that the PAC was in government.

“We are part of the executive order of the country,” he said.

“It is also fortunate that the president of the country allocated the PAC the department of land reform and rural development, which speaks directly to the PAC politics.

“Therefore, what we are doing is talking to what the PAC is all about, restoration of land, which is about restoration of dignity.

“We are practically giving the people land, which is what we’ve been talking about since 1959.”

When the party contested the 2026 local government elections, Nyhontso said, it would be able to demonstrate to the people of SA that it knew how to govern.

Nyhontsho said the PAC was no longer a boys’ club after Sanelisiwe Mfulwane was elected as treasurer.

“At least for the first time, we have a female in our top structure, though it is not enough.

“I said in my opening speech that females are the future.

“At some point, we must have a female president of this organisation. I wouldn’t mind being replaced by a woman,” he said.

The Herald