Residents gripped by fear after Walmer shootings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight people were shot dead in Walmer township over the course of three days

Fear and grief have once again engulfed Walmer township as separate shooting incidents, carried out close to one another, took place this week.

Eight people have been killed in Walmer township over three days.

Their lives were cut short in the attacks that police are still investigating, unsure at this stage whether the shootings were connected.

It is understood that four others were wounded.

Each death represents a name, a family and a future erased.

The brazenness of these killings is chilling.

Whether linked or not, the message felt by residents will be the same. No-one is safe, not in their homes, not among friends or even during the day.

One of the scenes, marked on Wednesday by discarded bottles and an empty cooler box, tells a grim story.

Four friends were socialising when they were allegedly confronted and ordered to hand over their cellphones.

At least one refused. Gunfire followed.

In an alarming development, police officers responding to one of the scenes also came under fire.

This underscores the level of lawlessness at play in Walmer township.

Police say they are investigating and gathering information. That is expected.

But what residents want to know is whether those investigations will go anywhere.

Too often, communities are left with statements and scene tape, while cases quietly stall and families are left without justice.

Children have lost fathers, parents will have to bury children, and the community has been pushed deeper into fear.

Multiple shooting scenes, just streets apart, point to a level of violence that appears unchecked.

These crimes in Walmer demand not only swift arrests but a clear plan to prevent the next murder.

Residents are entitled to live safely in Walmer township.

The Herald