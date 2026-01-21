Vehicle showroom giant Motus faces staff revolt over pay cuts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motus is headed for a legal showdown with its employees Picture: SUPPLIED

Motus, SA’s largest vehicle showroom, is headed for a legal showdown with its employees over plans to slash salaries by up to 30% in a big cutback on benefits.

The cutback plan arose after Motus was caught napping while Chinese brands won significant market share.

SA’s leading non-manufacturing vehicle group with more than 300 dealerships, Motus has already let go of nearly 100 workers.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa), the largest union in the sector, has now declared a dispute with JSE-listed Motus, trying to block the company’s plans to implement benefit and salary cuts of up to 30%, affecting 532 employees.

Some of the other changes Motus aims to implement are doing away with the entitlement to receive incentives and commission.

Misa chief executive Martlé Keyter said the union was preparing an application to the Johannesburg high court for an interim interdict against Motus to prevent it from implementing the cost-cutting measures.

“Misa’s members did not agree to any of the salary or benefit cuts. They were not given an alternative option.

“Misa confirmed that Motus Retail cannot unilaterally implement cuts to existing conditions of employment,” Keyter said.

“Misa will continue to address the reasonableness and fairness of Motus Retail’s decisions and to support affected members and to pursue all lawful avenues to protect their interests during this challenging transition.”

Motus paid R10bn to its workforce in salaries and incentives in the year ended June 2025, according to its latest annual report.

In the report, the group said it was paying competitive salaries to its employees.

“Our employees are crucial to our success, and their remuneration, particularly TGP [total guaranteed pay], contributes significantly to our operating costs.

“Our salaried employees are competitively remunerated to ensure that Motus remains able to attract and retain the skills we need to deliver on our strategy.”

Motus Group CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg Picture: SUPPLIED

Motus Group chief executive Ockert Janse van Rensburg was paid R35.5m in the 2025 financial year. The group’s revenue declined slightly by 1% to R112.6bn in the year ended June.

The marginal reduction in revenue of R1.2bn (1%) was due to reduced new vehicle sales of R3.3bn, primarily in its international operations.

Motus is the exclusive South African importer of Hyundai, Renault, Kia, Mitsubishi and Tata passenger vehicles.

The company also holds exclusive distribution rights for Hyundai in five African countries, Renault and Kia in four, Mitsubishi in nine and Tata passenger vehicles in eight.

In a frank assessment, Van Rensburg told the company’s shareholders that it was a mistake not to introduce Chinese brands in its ecosystem sooner, with the group now playing catch-up.

“In our retail business in South Africa, our strategy regarding Chinese brand representation was initially too defensive,” he said in his annual letter to investors.

“It is important to note, however, that transitioning from established brands that are losing sales but retain good levels of workshop servicing — and therefore parts activity — to emerging brands in high demand but that need time to build up aftermarket activity, is complex.

“Such transitions need to be deftly handled to balance volumes and profitability.

“That said, we accept that we initially moved too slowly in this regard but are making significant progress,” he said.

“During the year we deliberately shifted our strategy, leveraging our route-to-market solution to secure the right Chinese brands and offer them primary locations in the right dealerships across our network.”

Motus rival Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) said in October that Chinese and Indian brands helped CMH’s motor retail and distribution unit report a more than twofold increase in pre-tax profit in the six months ended in August.

The JSE-listed group, which has more than 100 dealerships countrywide, said the shift from luxury vehicles to more affordable ones is gaining momentum, led by Chinese and Indian brands.

These brands now represent nearly 50% of the group’s new vehicle sales, placing “enormous pressure on the group’s traditional favourites — Nissan, Ford and Volvo — which now struggle to match their pricing and feature-rich offering”.

Domestic car producers have also come under big pressure from Chinese and Indian brands, with about 40% of the cars sold in SA last year being imports.

The department of trade, industry and competition told Business Day it was engaging the brands to produce cars locally.

“The [department] has been engaging a number of OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] distributing imported vehicles in the country with the purpose of encouraging local production,” the department said.

“Work is under way to protect the local vehicle manufacturing industry.

“This is also done taking into account inputs from the industry bodies such as Naamsa and Naacam, among other stakeholders.

“A number of measures and interventions are being considered.”

