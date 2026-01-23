Power towers collapse due to severe weather, vandalism in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents in several wards were left without power at the weekend due to a rusted pylon

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were plunged into darkness on Thursday afternoon due to a power outage caused by vandalism and severe weather.

That led to the collapse of the Chatty–Bloemendal and Chatty–Rowallan Park 132kV power line towers.

Municipal technical teams are on site, along with acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and mayor Babalwa Lobishe.

A notice from the municipality said efforts were under way to restore supply to some areas through backfeeding.

Load reduction measures will be implemented where necessary.

“An estimated time of restoration is not yet available. Further updates will be communicated as soon as more information becomes available.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank residents for their patience and understanding.”

In a later notice, the city said the water supply was interrupted due to a power outage at the Stanford Road Power Station.

This left several areas without water.

“Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this period. Further communication will follow as updates become available.”

