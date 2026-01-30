ANDRE VLOK | Schools urged to adopt internal conflict resolution programmes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

How long do we have to wait before our national news cycles are again filled with an assault, injury or other awful school conflict outcome?

Before we respond in the by now predictable patterns of blame, vilification and promises of improvement that simply make us feel as if we dealt with the scandal of our national school conflicts?

Our schools, the involved personnel and leadership, and above all, our pupils and their parents, remain so vulnerable to these events and conflicts that rip school communities apart, do immense reputational harm, and end up in courts and on the front pages of national and social media.

Promises of national plans and interventions have, so far, not been effective in resolving or even reducing these harmful conflicts.

Crisis-managing incidents until they leave the news cycles seems to be the prevailing strategy.

It is high time for school governing bodies and leadership structures to accept that no-one is coming to save them from these conflicts, these risks.

Every school should prepare its teachers, its pupils, and even its communities to deal effectively with these conflicts, where the leadership takes full responsibility for a comprehensive internal school conflict policy.

This should involve the training of selected teachers and pupils, and management of a tailor-made conflict programme.

Other than an initial period of intensive work, this enables all concerned to take effective control of early conflict, the management, resolution or transformation of more serious conflicts, minimisation or prevention of harmful conflicts, the constructive use of conflict, and the skill to deal with those that fall on the extreme end of the spectrum, such as the ones we see in the news.

It also, of course, serves as a wonderful, modern and practical skill for pupils to adopt as part of their education, a skillset which they take with them into their adult professional and private lives.

This is an affordable, manageable project that every school should take ownership of, and it has become virtually impossible to convincingly argue against such a project.

Such an internalised conflict programme also has tremendous benefits for the educators concerned, ranging from risk to productivity benefits, among other positive outcomes.

It is possible to turn these conflicts, and their inevitable occurrence, into assets and opportunities for every school.