Bevan Brown resigns from National Alliance and council

Former National Alliance (NA) councillor Bevan Brown resigned from the Nelson Mandela Bay council and his party on Tuesday, following years of factional infighting and protracted court battles.

Though Brown was expelled from the party in 2023, a court interdict prevented the IEC from substituting his name on the PR list.

Brown cited the party’s neglect of residents, despite holding senior positions in the council, as his reason for resigning.

He was elected as a PR councillor of the NA after the 2021 local government election.

The NA has been embroiled in factional court battles since Brown was booted from the party by president Gary van Niekerk.

Ultimately, the court declared Van Niekerk was the rightful president of the party.

Van Niekerk, when contacted, said he hoped Brown would move to the DA.

“DA councillors are nowhere to be found on the ground.

“He will fit in nicely with them. He is only relevant in his own head.

“If he helped the community once in the last four years, it will be a lot. That’s the reason we let him go.”

Brown has since joined the Democratic Movement, which was registered as a political party in 2025.

His letter was sent to acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and NA secretary Vasu Padayachy.

“I hereby submit my resignation from the National Alliance and the council of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

“This letter also serves as notice to the Independent Electoral Commission to remove my name as a PR councillor from their records.”

Brown said he would no longer contest the filling of the position of an NA councillor through the court interdict.

“Following a period of deep introspection, I had to take this extraordinary step as the National Alliance is complicit in the neglect of the residents of this municipality, despite occupying senior executive positions.

“I regret being denied an opportunity to serve the community in council over the last two years, and did not receive any remuneration while still legally a PR councillor at the municipality.

“Our current council prioritises shouting matches, court battles or shallow political gains over the wellbeing of our communities.

“I cannot be part of a cohort responsible for leaving our residents at the altar of despair.”

He said electricity outages, water shortages and inconsistent communication were among the many challenges facing residents.