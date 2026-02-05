Business

Trade minister Parks Tau heads to China seeking duty-free export access

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau. File photo.
Trade minister Parks Tau will meet Chinese companies interested in investing in South Africa during his visit. File photo (Freddy Mavunda)

Trade minister Parks Tau will travel to China from Thursday to Saturday to sign the China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement which will see South African exports gain duty-free access to the Chinese market, says Tau’s office.

South Africa is seeking to boost exports amid a tariff row with the US, its second-largest bilateral trading partner after China.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports to the US in August, the highest rate in sub-Saharan Africa.

Tau’s trip to China “comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth”, his office said on Thursday.

Tau will also meet Chinese companies interested in investing in South Africa during his visit.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Von Memerty speaks out about controversial decision

2

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors reject write-off of R137m in untraceable expenditure

3

Nelson Mandela Bay metro to restore power in phases starting at 2pm

4

NMU alumnus among SA’s top 10 most employable students

5

The face of bigotry: Lessons from SA to Minneapolis