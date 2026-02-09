Jana and Lauren’s culinary journey inspires local growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jana Rademeyer, left, and Lauren Nash, run Die Hoofmeisies Catering, and recently opened 1887 at Crusaders, St George's Park. Picture:

Rooted in friendship, fuelled by hard work, and driven by a shared love of feeding people good food, Jana Rademeyer and Lauren Nash have quietly become two of Gqeberha’s most formidable names in catering and hospitality.

Together, they run Die Hoofmeisies Catering and are the new driving force behind 1887 at Crusaders at St George’s Park, blending nostalgia, quality food, and community-focused hospitality.

For Rademeyer, the journey began early.

She has always loved cooking and entertaining and started working from a young age, and gained confidence by taking on challenges she was not always fully prepared for.

“I learned quickly that if I work hard enough, I’ll usually master the challenges as they arrive,” she said.

“Hospitality is demanding.

”While others are celebrating, someone is always working behind the scenes.

“But her passion for the industry has made the long hours worthwhile.

Nash’s story is also grounded in early exposure.

She began baking and selling to a home industry at just 12 years old to save for her first car.

Growing up on a farm meant food was always hands-on, from collecting eggs to harvesting vegetables and cooking from scratch.

By her early teens, she was already working for a family member’s catering company, peeling potatoes in bulk and learning the realities of large-scale food preparation.

“I honestly don’t remember ever wanting to do anything other than own restaurants,” she said.

What drew her in was the immediacy of hospitality, the ability to solve problems in real time and bring people together through food.

Despite the old warning about never going into business with friends, Rademeyer and Nash’s partnership felt inevitable.

Having known each other for years, they recognised a shared work ethic, similar standards, and a willingness to take calculated risks.

Die Hoofmeisies Catering began modestly, starting with a single school tuckshop.

Growth came slowly and intentionally.

Systems were tested, trust was built, and the focus remained on doing the basics exceptionally well.

“The model worked, so the growth followed naturally,” Nash said.

Their strengths complement each other.

Nash is systems-focused, highly operational, and instinctive, quick to spot gaps and move decisively.

Rademeyer describes herself as people-driven, bringing balance, calm, and sustainability to the business.

Together, they keep each other accountable.

When problems arise, competition disappears and collaboration takes over.

They describe themselves as problem-solvers and mould-breakers, unafraid to pursue opportunity head-on.

Rademeyer’s entrepreneurial reach extends beyond Die Hoofmeisies.

Slipperfields Farmstyle Venue began as a side project when she renovated an old farm workshop.

Sixteen years later, it remains a beloved venue known for its authentic farm charm, countryside views, and sense of home.

“It’s where memories are made,” she said.

That experience led to further ventures, including Swanlake Gardens, an intimate garden venue in Kragga Kamma Road, and The Decor Company, which specialises in event rentals and floral installations.

Her latest project, Second Time Around, reflects her love for vintage furniture and antiques and is already expanding into new territory.

Nash’s portfolio mirrors her philosophy of feeding people well.

From 78 Havelock, a relaxed, seasonal “fancy canteen”, to The Lemon Tree restaurant and In My Kitchen Catering, her work spans from everyday meals to high-end events.

Her newest venture, Savora Spices, channels her creativity into flavour-driven, handmade spice blends.

Their latest chapter is 1887 at Crusaders, named after the club’s founding year.

Awarded through a formal tender process, the project came with immediate pressure, including a cricket match just days after receiving the keys.

Catering for Crusaders includes match days, club events, functions, and daily operations, all while honouring a legacy that spans generations.

Both women are clear that rebuilding trust and contributing positively to the club’s future is a long-term commitment.

At the heart of everything they do is an uncompromising approach to quality.

Local produce, fresh ingredients, real butter, and thoughtfully sourced meat form the backbone of their menus.

“We don’t just entertain,” Rademeyer said.

“We serve food with intention.”

Looking ahead, both women see enormous potential.

Die Hoofmeisies continues to grow, supporting more families and creating leadership opportunities within its teams.

For 1887, the vision is simple but powerful. A space for good conversation, wholesome food, cold beers, and true SA hospitality.