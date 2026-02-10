Atlas Security opens Walmer office to boost community ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Atlas Security has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new office in Walmer. Picture:

Atlas Security has opened an office in Walmer to strengthen visibility.

Brand manager Ryan Morris said growth was never about distance from the community but staying connected to it.

The new branch allows Atlas to respond more efficiently while maintaining a strong local presence.

The Walmer branch also strengthens Atlas’s proactive crime prevention strategy.

Dedicated patrol services operate on structured routes, covering every street of their designated area every 90 minutes.

These patrols are tracked to ensure consistent visibility, a tactic designed to increase the perceived risk of criminal activity and deter offenders before crimes occur.

In addition, specialised intervention units focus on crime disruption rather than reactive response, supporting both the community and law enforcement partners.

Morris said Atlas created a space where residents, businesses and stakeholders can walk in, have a conversation and engage directly with the team.

“Security is built on trust and trust requires presence,” he said.

Atlas’s origins date back more than a century, long before it entered the security industry 41 years ago.

What began as a small dry-cleaning service has evolved into a technologically advanced security company managing millions of signals each year.

Today the company processes about 2.2million alarm signals monthly, of which only around 180,000 are genuine emergency activations, highlighting the ongoing challenge of false alarms, which account for approximately 99.7% of activations.

Morris said the branch further strengthens collaboration with neighbourhood watches, community policing forums and the police.

He said Atlas worked within a clearly defined legal framework, positioning itself as a support structure rather than a replacement for police services.

“The opening of the Walmer branch signals Atlas Security’s commitment to combining advanced technology with genuine human connection.

“While artificial intelligence, predictive modelling and digital infrastructure continue to shape the future of security, Atlas maintains that people remain its greatest asset.”