THOMAS BERRY | How to upgrade your savings strategy in 2026

Do you want to invest but feel overwhelmed by the complexity of tax rules? Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and retirement annuities (RAs) are powerful investment tools, offering disciplined ways to build long-term wealth while maximising tax benefits in a clear, predictable way.

A TFSA is one of the easiest ways to start investing up to R36,000 per year, with a lifetime limit of R500,000, using monthly contributions, lump sums, or occasional top-ups.

If you contribute the maximum each year, it will take just less than 14 years to reach the lifetime limit. All growth within the account — interest, dividends and capital gains — is completely tax-free.

Withdrawals can be made at any time, making TFSAs ideal for working towards goals such as education, travel or a home deposit.

However, it’s important to remember that any withdrawals permanently use part of your lifetime contribution limit, so you cannot replace that amount later.

There is also a strict penalty for exceeding the annual limit — any contributions above R36,000 in a tax year are taxed at 40%.

Keeping track of contributions is therefore essential, but once set up, a TFSA is a stress-free, long-term wealth-building tool that rewards consistency.

For those focused on long-term retirement planning, an RA offers one of the most effective tax benefits available to South Africans.

Contributions to an RA are tax-deductible up to 27.5% of taxable income each year, capped at R350,000. This means that every contribution not only grows your retirement fund, but can also reduce your current tax burden.

This benefit applies to a wide range of income sources, including salary, commissions, bonuses, rental income and interest.

For example, a young professional earning R30,000 a month could contribute R8 250 (27.5%) to an RA and pay significantly less tax each month, freeing up money that can be reinvested or directed to other goals.

All growth within an RA is also tax-free, allowing your investment to compound faster over time.

In addition, an RA offers valuable estate planning and creditor protection, helping shield your retirement savings from financial shocks.

While RAs are designed for long-term preservation, the newly introduced two-pot system allows members to access a limited portion of their savings once a year for emergencies, while still keeping the majority preserved for retirement.

Many investors underestimate how much tax can impact long-term returns.

By choosing products that minimise or eliminate tax drag, you free up more of your capital to work for you.

Small, regular contributions to a TFSA or RA can turn into substantial long-term value, purely because the growth isn’t being chipped away by tax year after year.

A financial adviser can help you decide how to balance these products, how much to contribute, and how to structure your broader financial strategy in a way that reduces stress and maximises outcomes.