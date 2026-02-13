ANDRE VLOK | Old conflict tactics hinder SA’s growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As much as we South Africans seem to love a good fight, we are not very good at it.

We make use of a few tried-and-tested options, and our general conflict competency has not moved on in keeping track of global developments and improvements in conflict theory and practice.

This keeps us stuck in various limited ruts, having to bear the cyclical and harmful consequences of our unresolved conflicts, so often started years ago by other people.

We struggle to find the beneficial balance between compromise and harmful aggression, between spirals of corrosive conflict and the steep price of conflict avoidance.

We equate politeness and political correctness with effective conflict management, and in the process, we never get to deal with the real questions and answers that our communities and our country so urgently need.

Our cities and our country suffer from the outdated and harmful conflict skills of our political leaders, and our workplaces and families mirror those patterns.

Conflicts remain, escalate, do harm, and then simmer down, until the next time.

We experience conflict as something happening to us, something to be borne or avoided, something inevitable, grit your teeth and get it over with.

This is an unfortunate way of approaching our personal, professional or political conflicts.

There is so much that we can, and should, do to increase our own levels of conflict skills.

Once we integrate this modern life skill into our everyday lives, we start to experience conflict as an opportunity for growth, for creative solutions where there was only anger and frustration.

Our relationships change, become more sincere, and we slowly build up a wonderful confidence in our ability to use our conflicts to shape and improve our lives. Walls of seemingly insurmountable problems, often decades old, become opportunities for benefit, for improvement.

We move from defensive victims to creative, confident problem solvers. This is best seen as a lifetime learning opportunity, and we can each work at this improvement at the pace and level of commitment that we have time and energy for.

Individuals, teams, organizations, communities and families can all work at this at their own pace and preferred level.

We have high levels of complex conflicts ahead of us in our country, at every level. What are we doing to prepare ourselves and our children for these conflicts?