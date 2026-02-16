Gqeberha doctor champions personalised approach to health care

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Rubena Sathar, owner of Dr Sathar Inc, operating out of 41 Bird Street

In a healthcare system increasingly defined by speed and volume, Dr Rubena Sathar is building something different — a practice grounded in time, trust and clinical excellence.

A medical doctor with an MBBS degree and a postgraduate qualification in clinical dermatology, Sathar is not simply running a surgery; she is redefining the patient experience.

Dr Sathar Inc was founded on a clear and uncompromising principle: medicine should never feel rushed. It should feel attentive, precise and personal.

Born out of a growing demand for accessible, high-quality health care delivered with compassion, the practice places continuity of care at its core.

What is your core service?

The practice’s core service is primary healthcare, including:

Diagnosis and management of acute and chronic medical conditions;

Preventative care and health screening;

Ongoing patient care with a holistic approach;

Family medicine, from child health to geriatric care;

Dermatology;

IV vitamin therapy;

Supported programmes for weight loss;

Women’s and men’s health;

Minor surgical procedures; and

Mental health support.

How was the idea born for the practice?

The idea was born through years of clinical experience and direct interaction with patients, highlighting gaps in accessible, personalised medical care within the community.

What sets your practice apart?

A patient-first philosophy;

Continuity of care with a doctor who builds long-term relationships with patients; and

A balance between clinical excellence and empathy.

If someone wanted to copy your practice’s model, how would they start?

They would need:

Strong clinical training and ethical foundations;

A deep understanding of community needs; and

A commitment to service excellence, consistency, and patient trust.

However, the personal connection and values behind the practice are not easily replicated.

What were some of the biggest inhibitors you faced before establishing the practice?

Securing suitable premises;

Managing start-up costs;

Navigating regulatory and compliance requirements; and

Building an initial patient base.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day operations, as well as relating to the medical industry?

Balancing clinical care with administrative responsibilities;

Managing patient expectations and time constraints; and

Keeping up with regulatory changes and medical advancements.

What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?

Always put the patient first, success will follow.

How do you measure success in your service offering?

Patient satisfaction and trust;

Positive health outcomes;

Practice sustainability and growth; and

Word-of-mouth referrals.

What are some of the best practices that have made Dr Sathar Inc successful?

Ethical and evidence-based medicine;

Clear communication with patients;

Consistency and reliability; and

Creating a welcoming and respectful environment.

What kind of advertising do you do?

Word-of-mouth referrals;

A professional online presence; and

Ethical, informative communication rather than aggressive advertising.

What is your vision for the practice?

To be a trusted healthcare provider known for excellence, compassion, and integrity, while making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.

In terms of patients, who are your aiming to assist?

Individuals and families within the local community seeking reliable, comprehensive primary healthcare.

What have some of your highlights been in running your practice?

Building long-term relationships with patients;

Seeing positive health outcomes;

Growing a loyal patient base; and

Contributing positively to community health.

How important is social media and an online presence for you?

An online presence is increasingly important for:

Accessibility;

Patient education; and

Practice visibility.

While healthcare remains relationship-driven, digital platforms support trust and communication.

Do you have any plans for expanding your practice, and how would you go about this?

Future plans may include:

Expanding services;

Extending operating hours; and

Collaborating with other healthcare professionals.

Any expansion would be patient demand-driven and carefully planned.

How did you acquire funding to open your practice?

The practice was primarily funded through personal investment, careful financial planning, and a gradual, sustainable growth approach.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your journey so far?

That medicine is both a science and a service — success comes from consistency, integrity, and genuine care.

What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your practice in a city such as Gqeberha?

Challenges:

Economic pressures within the community; and

Resource constraints.

Advantages:

Strong sense of community; and

Opportunity to build lasting patient relationships.

How important has mentorship been to you in your journey?

Mentorship has been extremely important, offering guidance, perspective, and support, particularly during challenging decisions.

What do you believe are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?

Resilience;

Integrity; and

Adaptability.

How do you motivate staff?

Leading by example;

Creating a respectful and supportive work environment; and

Encouraging growth, learning, and teamwork.

The Herald