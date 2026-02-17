Volkswagen Africa names new head of commercial vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen Group Africa has appointed Ryan Blumrick as the new head of commercial vehicles.

He started on February 1.

Blumrick has nearly 20 years of experience in the Volkswagen Group, gained in SA, China, and Japan.

He joined Volkswagen South Africa in 2006 and went on to hold multiple leadership positions within Audi South Africa in sales and marketing.

He later served as head of regional sales and marketing strategy at SAIC Volkswagen Shanghai before moving to Japan, where he most recently held the position of marketing director for Audi Japan.

In his new role, Blumrick aims to strengthen the Volkswagen commercial vehicles brand, elevate customer‑centricity, and bring global best practices into the African market.

His vision includes providing African countries with market-specific product solutions and leveraging international insights to unlock new growth opportunities.

“We are confident that Ryan’s extensive global experience and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in the African markets where it has presence,” Niels Wichmann, acting director of sales and marketing, Volkswagen Group Africa, said.

