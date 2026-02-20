ANDRE VLOK | Communities need to leverage non-violent tools for change

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans remain victims of generally poor service delivery and municipal leadership standards.

We remain hopeful that our elections and democratic decisions will change this unacceptable level of leadership failure.

The next election cycle, the next set of recycled promises — this time will be different, or so we tell ourselves.

If democratic elections were a complete answer to our urban woes regarding water, electricity, safety, security and other rights, we would, of course, not be having these debates more than 30 years after democracy.

Of course we must vote, and democracy is a hard-won treasure.

But is it enough in our modern urban conflicts? What other non-violent and lawful options are available to us to improve our leaders and their performance, and to ensure we receive the level of services that we deserve?

We can take a long, hard look at how we use those democratic rights. Do we actually vote for efficient service delivery, or do we vote along our in-group identity tracks?

How many of our legitimate service delivery complaints stem from the way that we vote?

To this right we could, and should, add selected protests, sustained capacity building in community and resource development, to enable our communities to be effective in lobbying and efficiently holding our leaders to account outside election cycles.

Transparency and information mechanisms, leading to sustained accountability to our communities must be expanded.

Here there are several inspiring global case studies and examples that can be used as actual working examples for our cities.

Our communities must get involved earlier in planning and decision-making processes, across a spectrum of political decisions that affect us, so we don’t have to repeatedly deal with de facto symptoms of earlier mistakes in those categories.

Much of this work needs to be done on ourselves, using organised community development, upgrading our urban conflict skills, but then also ensuring, through appropriate and sustained pressure, that our political and city leaders improve on their conflict skills, and that they are able to bring about success and progress for all of us from our existing conflicts.

The ongoing dysfunction resulting from our attempted coalitions is a good example of how these leaders are failing us, year after year.

So we should use our democracy to help resolve our current crises, but there are other efficient tools that also need to be deployed.