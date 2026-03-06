ANDRE VLOK | Why compromise may harm long-term friendships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Friendships without some form of conflict would be unusual.

It is inevitable that people we spend a lot of time with, people that we share our hopes and dreams with, who know about our troubles and mistakes, would sooner or later have different views and goals from ours.

This is healthy, as it should be.

The problem arises in how we deal with those conflicts. Our valued friendships are destroyed or limited in how we react to these challenges.

We often transfer our other conflict patterns, the responses we use in our careers and our families, to our friendships, regardless of whether that is the best option.

If it works there, it must work here, not so?

Friendships, however, need a few of their own conflict strategies.

Because these are generally relationships that we want to nurture and extend, we need to be careful how we deal with the temptations of conflict avoidance and compromise.

Both of these can be valid conflict responses, especially in shorter-term relationships, but in friendships that we intend to last many years they create unnecessary problems and pressure that can, ironically, harm or end those friendships.

We need to work on which arguments in those friendships we can let go, and which need to be addressed, and how we address them.

We are generally as bad in giving criticism as we are in receiving it.

Compromise in friendships often feels like the right thing to do, but this also can cause resentment and emotional pressures.

Here, as in our other important personal conflicts, we need to work at a healthy level of honesty and integrity, at trusting our friends to work at problem solving and creating solutions that go beyond mere compromise and patchwork; we need to bring respect and trust back as valuable gifts that we can share with each other.

Honesty and discussing the difficult aspects of that friendship require a delicate, skilled balancing of interests and values, and often a realisation of our own selfish motives that we bring to that friendship.

Our friendship conflicts, when they happen, should be the energy that guides and strengthens those friendships, and the effort we put into them should remind all involved how precious those friendships are to us.