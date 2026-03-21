Ramokgopa says hidden risks complicate just energy transition funding

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Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says factors such as exchange rate risks, fees and other non-price conditions have added a layer of complexity to South Africa’s just energy transition partnership (JETP) funding efforts.

In a written question from parliament, DA MP Kevin Mileham asked the minister on what basis he had concluded that JETP funding was not competitive, given that the German KfW facility offers a fixed interest rate of 4.31% compared to South African government bond yields of approximately 8.43%.

“A direct comparison between a foreign-currency fixed rate and domestic South African government bond yields is not like-for-like. A competitiveness assessment must consider the all-in, risk-adjusted cost,” Ramokgopa replied.

As of December 31 last year, $7.56m (about R128m), or 85%, of JET grants had been allocated, and all $726m of JET policy-based loan funds had been allocated. About 28% (highly concessional $940m) of JET concessional loans have been allocated, and $310m, or 8%, of JET commercial instruments have been deployed.

“Project preparation is in progress for the highly concessional fee loans. In total, approximately $5.7bn in pledges from South Africa’s international partners have been allocated to JET investment priorities to date, with the balance in preparation.”

Ramokgopa said these risk-adjusted costs include currency denomination and exchange-rate risk, fees and non-price conditions that can affect effective cost and implementation flexibility, such as disbursement conditions, results-linked indicators and procurement or reporting requirements.

Project preparation is in progress for the highly concessional fee loans. In total, approximately $5.7bn in pledges from South Africa’s international partners have been allocated to JET investment priorities to date, with the balance in preparation. — Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, electricity & energy minister

In response to Mileham asking what comparative market funding was sought as an alternative to JETP financing, Ramokgopa said the National Treasury continuously assesses the relative cost and risk of financing options in both domestic and international capital markets, including the domestic bond programme and foreign-currency issuances, alongside multilateral and bilateral loans.

“JET policy-based loans taken up to date have been deemed favourable to the fiscus … National Treasury reports on the government’s borrowing programme, instruments and cost or risk considerations as part of its debt management framework.”

The minister said the costs and terms of loans vary by facility and lender.

Meanwhile, domestically, renewable energy projects by independent power producers (IPPs) are gaining momentum, with more projects achieving grid integration.

James Cumming, CEO of Anthem, told Business Times that the company’s Gamma B main transmission substation has achieved grid integration, supporting the 320MW Gamma wind programme in the Northern Cape.

“We do this work on behalf of Eskom,” Cumming said. “It’s funded by our wind farms through the self-build policy, where, to connect our 420MW wind farms, we need to build the infrastructure. This one requires an MTS that sits on the transmission network and is an important one, as it sits on the network infrastructure between the Northern Cape and the northeastern provinces of the country.”

He said the Anthem wind farms have allowed the company to fund the Gamma wind main transmission substation (MTS). Anthem must build three more substations and 70 more kilometres of transmission line.

“Gamma as a substation is really important for that. It connects to the kV (kilovolt) network, but there are also 7kV lines that run through Gamma. Those will be integrated in time, which will allow for more capacity. In this way, the private sector and Eskom are working together through frameworks to amortise more power through wind farms and solar.”

Three wind farms are each 140MW in maximum export capacity. Clients include Sibanye, Rio Tinto and Noah Group Trading. The goal is to get them up and running to service clients, and they will be plugged in later this year. Cumming said Anthem is doing well on construction.

“We have reached the practical end of the transmission project, which allows us to energise the lines that go to the wind farms. The end goal is to get those lines and wind farms energised to produce power or LNG onto the grid.”

He said they were looking north of South Africa’s borders and furthering gains in Eswatini with PV and Zambia with private generators. He said Anthem was hoping to bring a large solar PV project into construction very soon.

Frances Phillips, partner at Kearney, said the global energy transition requires emerging markets to raise annual clean-energy investment from $770bn to $2.8 trillion by the early 2030s.

“Locally, the Integrated Resource Plan targets a massive scale-up of renewables, from 17GW to more than 45GW by 2030, yet we face a $98bn funding gap despite the $11bn mobilised through the JETP,” Phillips said.

“To navigate this, we advocate for a two-phase roadmap. First, [we must start by] strengthening our existing infrastructure by leveraging natural gas as a critical bridge to ensure energy security, and second, scaling up renewables and storage at the necessary magnitude.”

She said this approach ensures industrial and mineral resilience, connecting the country’s critical mineral wealth, the “minerals to megawatts” concept, to the global energy transition while protecting local value chains.