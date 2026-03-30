Young innovators take SA aviation to new heights

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Leon Themba and Mzoxolo Mooi are the founders of Inkanyezi Aviation (Pty) Ltd, a growing aerospace company based in Cape Town.

Two young aircraft builders are proving that opportunities in a free and democratic SA are within reach for those who are determined to succeed. Their story highlights how youth can use their skills to create jobs and support local industries.

Leon Themba and Mzoxolo Mooi are the founders of Inkanyezi Aviation (Pty) Ltd, a growing aerospace company based in Cape Town. Founded in 2024, the company assembles custom-built Van’s aircraft, including the RV 10 (a four-seater aircraft for personal and business travel) and the RV 14 (a two-seater aircraft for recreational flying and pilot development).

“We specialise in aircraft assembly, aviation innovation and skills development. These models are globally recognised and remain in high demand,” Themba, who grew up in Kamasuka village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, said.

The founders have more than 10 years of experience in aviation. They met in 2012 during their apprenticeship at SA Airways Technical. Mooi, from New Brighton, Gqeberha, studied aircraft mechanics and systems at the Denel Training Academy.

After qualifying as artisans, the pair worked at Robin Coss Aviation in the RV 10 build section. This experience inspired them to start their own company, with Mooi specialising in aircraft mechanics and systems, and Themba focusing on aircraft structures and airframes.

“After gaining hands-on experience, we realised we could not only build aircraft but also develop the next generation of aviation technicians,” Themba said.

Inkanyezi Aviation has already created four permanent jobs. The company also works closely with Robin Coss Aviation, which provides technical guidance and industry support. The company also partners with Northlink Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), College to create training pathways and workplace exposure for aviation students.

Advice for young people

The founders encourage pupils interested in aviation to choose mathematics, physical science, engineering graphics and design, and technical subjects at high school.

After matric, young people can pursue courses in aircraft maintenance engineering, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering or avionics through TVET colleges and aviation academies.

“As young people in a free SA, we have the freedom to pursue our dreams and contribute to the country’s growth. We must use these opportunities to uplift others and build a better future,” Themba said.