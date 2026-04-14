Isuzu Motors SA appoints Takashi Nishida as new chair

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Isuzu Motors SA has appointed Takashi Nishida as its new chair, effective April 1.

Nishida succeeds Satoshi Yamaguchi, who is retiring after a 43-year career with Isuzu Motors Limited.

With a career at Isuzu spanning nearly three decades, Nishida brings global experience to his new role.

He began his career in aftersales and parts operations before transitioning to overseas sales, where he has focused significantly on the African market over the past two decades.

His international postings have included secondments to Isuzu Truck South Africa (2007-2010), Isuzu Motors International Operations Thailand, Isuzu Motors Sub-Saharan Africa (2016-2017) and Isuzu Motors International in Dubai (2017-2022).

In addition to his role as chair, Nishida will serve as vice-president of the international sales division, international parts business, and trade management at Isuzu Motors Limited.

“We are delighted to welcome Nishida to this leadership role in South Africa,” said Billy Tom, president of Isuzu Motors SA.

“His deep understanding of our market, combined with extensive international experience, will be instrumental as we continue to drive sustainable growth and further expand the business.”