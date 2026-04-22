Isuzu hits milestone in Gqeberha plant

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Isuzu Motors SA employees, team leaders and manufacturing leadership on the Gqeberha production line celebrate the company’s highest-ever annual production, marking a 21% year-on-year increase in ISUZU D-MAX and ISUZU Truck volumes.

As the production shift ended in March at the Isuzu Motors SA manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, a milestone in the company’s history was achieved.

Isuzu recorded a 21% year-on-year increase in production volumes for both the ISUZU D-MAX bakkie and ISUZU Trucks.

More than 27,400 ISUZU D-MAX bakkies and more than 3,800 ISUZU Trucks were produced at the plant.

While hitting record production volumes, Isuzu has retained its position as SA’s first medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle brand for the 13th year in a row.

Isuzu Motors SA manufacturing and product engineering executive vice president Dominic Rimmer said records were built on more than just machinery and equipment.

“They are built on the discipline of our people and the loyalty of our customers across the continent,” Rimmer said.

“Every record-breaking vehicle that leaves our production line represents a promise kept to our customers.

“We aren’t just chasing volumes; we are expanding responsibly to move the world for those who keep our economies moving.

“The success of this is rooted in the collective effort, skills, and commitment of the Isuzu Motors SA workforce, supported by strong systems and operational discipline.”

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