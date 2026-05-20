Coega green ammonia project seals R16.7bn deal with Denmark’s Topsoe

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Hive Energy plans to convert wind and solar energy into a green ammonia project in the Coega special economic zone.

The Coega green ammonia project has selected Danish company Topsoe to supply electrolyser cell technology and other equipment in a deal valued at about $1bn (R16.7bn), the project developers said late on Monday.

The $5.8bn (R96.59bn) plant aims to supply one-million tonnes of green ammonia by 2030.

The project at the Port of Coega, jointly developed by Britain’s Hive Energy and SA partner BuiltAfrica, is competing with African countries such as Morocco and Namibia to meet rising demand for hydrogen and ammonia in Europe and Asia.

The ammonia, used in making fertiliser and in the chemical industry, is considered green because it is produced using renewable energy such as solar and wind power.

Hive Energy chief executive Giles Redpath said Topsoe’s green ammonia technology would allow the company to cut renewable energy capital expenditure by more than €500m (R9.67bn).

The Coega green ammonia project is in its final stage of development and is on track to commence front-end engineering design in the third quarter of 2026 and conclude final investment decisions by the third quarter of 2027. —Reuters