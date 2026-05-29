Walmer move marks new era for business solutions provider

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Helen McLean and Shane McLean in front of Preferred Solutions new headquarters

What began as a small part-time accounting venture in the 1990s has grown into one of the Eastern Cape’s longstanding business solutions providers, with a recent move to new headquarters in Walmer marking a new chapter in the company’s evolution.

Founded by Helen Mclean as HH Accounting Services, the business initially focused on VAT submissions, compliance, and monthly accounting services.

Within two years, the operation had expanded into a full-time business with a growing team and client base.

Over the next three decades, the company steadily evolved alongside the rapid transformation of SA’s accounting and software industries.

A major turning point came when the firm became a reseller for Softline, now known as Sage Pastel, eventually achieving Platinum partner status.

The company’s expansion accelerated in 2010 with the introduction of Sage Evolution 200 ERP systems, allowing the business to move beyond small-scale accounting support into large enterprise environments.

Managing director Shane Mclean said they needed to create a specialised department and move into larger offices in Newton Park to support bigger implementations and in-house training.

By 2015, the company had expanded further into systems automation and custom reporting, helping clients streamline operations and improve business intelligence capabilities.

A defining milestone came in 2021 when HH Accounting Services merged with Preferred Solutions, a move aimed at expanding the company’s national footprint and strengthening its support capabilities.

The company’s recent evolution has also included a generational leadership transition.

Helen gradually handed leadership responsibilities to her son, Shane, over the past four to five years as the business expanded into larger software and automation services.

“Our merger with Preferred Solutions came about because we needed to expand our sales nationwide,” Shane said.

“It increased our sales and marketing footprint and gave us access to a larger knowledge base and support network.”

Today, the company operates as Preferred Solutions Eastern Cape, providing accounting, payroll, ERP, cloud accounting, stock management, and automation solutions to businesses across multiple sectors.

“We wanted the change to happen naturally without disrupting the team or our clients,” he said.

“Our move from Newton Park to Walmer was the official changeover.”

They moved office at the end of last year and started working from there in 2026.

Shane originally joined the company to assist with business intelligence reporting before expanding into operational systems, software development, and automation solutions.

Over time, his role evolved, overseeing multiple areas of the business before taking over as managing director.

“Our team was expanding, and we needed more space,” he said.

“The new offices also allow us to host customer training and support future growth.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to focus heavily on AI-driven reporting, cloud accounting systems, cloud payroll, and client training.

“Our customers need to spend less time on systems and more time on their businesses,” Shane said.

“We are striving to make that happen.”

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