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ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Meet the mobile network that runs itself

The pressure is on to deliver the complex network architecture demanded by the explosion of AI applications

Arthur Goldstuck

Arthur Goldstuck

Contributor

AI-driven networks are reshaping the telecoms industry. Picture: (supplied )

The mobile phone in your pocket is about to get a lot smarter. That is only partly because AI apps will become the new default for search, travel and shopping. But something bigger is coming: the network itself is waking up.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2026, held in the futuristic Chinese city this week, Huawei’s rotating chair David Wang described a future where mobile networks move on from moving data.

For the four decades that mobile telecom has been in existence as a distinct sector, the network was treated as little more than a pipe, and the industry focused on one thing: speed. Now, that will be only one of a number of facilitators of what comes next.

“With each generation, we have pushed the limits of spectral efficiency and performance,” Wang said. “Network architecture has gradually flattened, with new application scenarios and services emerging left and right. This has consistently expanded the boundaries of communications, helping carriers translate network capabilities into commercial value.”

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