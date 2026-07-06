From garage startup to thriving Zwide salon

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With 10-years experience as a makeup and hairstylist, Noir Beaute salon owner Khanyisa Xola shared her winning formula as more SA's look to enter the salon industry.

As calls grow louder across SA for locally owned businesses such as salons and spaza shops, Zwide entrepreneur Khanyisa Xola is proving that success is possible — and sustainable — with the right approach.

Xola, 38, owner of Noir Beaute salon in Gqeberha’s central business district, has not only built a successful business, but is mentoring the next generation.

Now, she is sharing insights to guide aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the beauty industry.

Her journey began long before she opened her salon doors.

Inspired by actress Connie Ferguson’s portrayal of Karabo Moroka on Generations, as well as by successful salon owners featured on Top Billing, Xola developed a passion for beauty at a young age.

By the time she was in grade 10, she was already doing her mother’s hair and makeup for special occasions.

“I didn’t realise it then, but that’s where the seed was planted,” she said.

That seed has since grown into Noir Beaute, which celebrated its first anniversary on June 20.

However, Xola’s journey to business ownership was anything but straightforward.

“The brand had always been there. I started working from my garage 10 years ago, doing makeup for women in the Bay,” she said.

She later moved into a rented space at the Phakama Building in New Brighton and then to a salon on Westbourne Road, where she gained valuable industry experience.

“I learnt how a salon operates and started thinking about what I would change or keep if I owned one,” she said.

Her transition into full ownership came unexpectedly when the salon she worked at closed down.

“I was forced into getting my own space. I found premises on Constitution Hill Street in Central,” she said.

Recognising that the space was too large for a one-person operation, Xola expanded her offerings to meet client demand for a one-stop beauty experience.

Despite operating in an area often associated with foreign-owned salons, she believes her business stands out.

“It’s not about competition. It’s about offering something different,” she said.

Xola cautions aspiring salon owners against viewing the industry as a quick way to make money.

“How you treat your customers is everything.

“People remember their experience,” she said.

At Noir Beaute, clients are welcomed warmly, offered refreshments, and treated to a professional environment where staff maintain high standards of conduct and presentation.

“We focus on quality service.

“Our staff represent the brand, and grooming is very important.

“We also invest in marketing,” she added.

Her career highlights include working as a makeup artist at the 2021 Ebubeleni Music Festival — a multi-day choreographed production broadcast on TV due to Covid-19 restrictions — as well as being part of the backstage film crew for Volkswagen Group Africa’s 75th anniversary production.

Beyond business success, Xola is passionate about mentorship.

As a Vision4Women mentor, she encourages both young people and adults facing unemployment to persevere, drawing from her own difficult experiences.

Her path included working multiple jobs while studying marketing, surviving on little sleep, and eventually dropping out due to financial challenges.

A stint in retail helped her develop critical customer service skills, which she now considers essential in her business.

She also faced personal hardships, including depression and the loss of her partner.

“I was unhappy, overworked, and isolated.

“After my partner passed away, things became even harder.

“I survived on very little and eventually moved back home, where my family supported me,” she said.

A turning point came when a friend asked her to assist with wedding preparations.

“That reignited my love for the industry.

“I started working again in 2016,” she said.

Grateful for the community support she received during her struggles, Xola now gives back by mentoring young women. She has trained three mentees free of charge over two years.

Two of them have gone on to work as makeup artists on Gqeberha: The Empire, while the third is currently interning in the industry and building her own client base.

“The legacy I want to leave is one of community and uplifting others,” she said.

“I was thrown into the deep end, but I chose to keep going. I couldn’t have done it alone. I will continue helping others succeed because it doesn’t take away from my own shine.”

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